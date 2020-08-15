A woman has allegedly killed her husband and drank his blood while also having sex with the corpse in St Petersburg Russia, police believe. Marina Kokhal, 36, has been detained by the police on the suspicion of murdering her rapper husband named Andy Cartwright.

The woman has admitted that he had cut up the corpse of her husband, whose real name is Alexander Yushko, but denied murdering him. The police suspect that she committed the crime because of jealousy due to the younger love of the rapper, who had rented a flat near their home.

Kokhal has claimed that she found the corpse of the 30-year-old and dismembered it with a knife and hacksaw to make sure that his fans do not get to know that he had died due to an overdose. But forensic tests have not found anything backing her claim. Some of the body parts of the deceased rapper were found in Kokhal's fridge and others were dumped in the bin. His fingertips were allegedly fed to rats in the garden.

Woman Admits Cutting Up Corpse of Husband

Kokhal has criticized the line of questioning of the detective in a complaint to the state prosecutors. According to reports, she was asked, "Did you taste his blood?". The Investigative Committee also asked her if she had sex with the corpse. Kokhal's defense stated that this questioning amounted to illegal forcing to testify by using threats, which alleged included taunts that the detectives are going to find a goof orphanage for her infant son when she was jailed.

The investigators are following the leads that the woman had searched the web for drugs for treating diabetes, even though, no one was suffering due to the condition. A female fan of the deceased rapper who had an affair with him mentioned to Fontanka news agency, "Our sexual relations I took place at my apartment. I specially rented a flat near his house. We met every day, and Kokhal did not know about it," as reported by the Daily Star.

"His wife locked him out if he returned home later than 11pm – and then he stayed overnight with her. But the wife eventually found out about the affair and became hostile to the mistress and enraged with her husband," the fan mentioned.