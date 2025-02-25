Wichita Woman Mauled to Death While Trying to Break Up Fight Between Her Own Pitbulls

A 40-year-old Wichita woman has died after she was attacked as she tried to break up a fight between two of her dogs over the weekend, according to police.

As reported by KAKE, Police received a call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, reporting a dog bite at a home in the 2900 block of West Murdock. When responders arrived, they located Moeshae Thomas, who was found with severe injuries.

Thomas Tried to Break Up a Fight Between Two of Her Pitbulls When She was Attacked

Police believe there were two pit bulls inside the home, both family dogs, that were fighting. Thomas attempted to break up the dogs when she was attacked.

Thomas was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition, but later succumbed to her injuries. The investigation into what lead up to the attack is ongoing. Both dogs have been surrendered to Wichita Animal Services. No further information is available at this point.