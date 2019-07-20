Many car companies, both long-running and new, have been entering into electric car production as the years fly by. Each of the companies often has unique features to the market but Tesla has still been a popular pick. Here's why Tesla will stay as a top contender in the electric car market.

As of late, the Tesla Model 3 sales has defeated most of its rivals when it comes to market share in Europe and the US. The sedan has been noted to have a 320 percent growth in the second quarter while the other Model S and Model X also have in its growth. We've yet to see if the trend is going to stay the same for the rest of 2019.

Aside from the car's popularity, Tesla electric cars is the practical pick in the market. While many electric cars often sport their own unique features not found on other cars, Tesla offers energy convenience to its users.

Compared to other electric car companies, Tesla is the only electric car company with an established line of public chargers. Electric car owners in Europe often try to rely on Tesla's Supercharger public chargers even if their car belongs to a different company as seen in some pictures from Tesla owners in the region. Other cars need to be compatible with Tesla's plugs and chargers to make it work.

The whole electric car industry has yet to decide on a uniform type of plugs and chargers. While this problem is yet to be solved, Tesla cars are the way to go due to its convenience to access to public chargers. If the batteries aren't sufficiently charged before the trip, cars from other companies run the risk to be stuck more due to less access to fuel stations.

While Tesla's win is undeniable this second quarter, the company still has to recover from its debt, still cost cutting, and working to find ways to make their production costs low while making quality vehicles. The company is expected to release the Model Y which is a crossover SUV this late 2019.

