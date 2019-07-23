Meghan Markle doesn't have to bow to Prince George when he becomes King or even to his sister, Princess Charlotte. But the Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie, would have to defer to his older cousins for a reason.

While speaking with Express, a royal butler said that only those without the HRH styling are required to bow to Prince William and Kate Middleton's children in the future. Since Prince Harry's wife holds the HRH title, she doesn't have to bow to her nephews and nieces.

But Markle needs to follow royal protocol and bow to Queen Elizabeth II because even if she has the HRH title, the Queen is still the head of the monarchy.

Meanwhile, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex's son would have to bow to his cousins because he doesn't have a royal title. If in the future Archie's title changes then he might not need to bow to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"If the Queen allows them to be styled as HRH then they will not need to bow to their royal cousins, however, if the Queen doesn't, then they will be expected to bow or curtsy to Princes George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte," the source said.

The publication also said that even though the majority of the royals have official titles, it is unlikely that they refer to each other this way. For instance, no one from the Royal Family calls Prince William and Middleton's children as Prince or Princess.

It is also unlikely for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to call their uncle, Prince Harry, as the Duke of Sussex. Rather, the three royal children most likely call him uncle. In the same way, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis most likely call Markle aunt or auntie.

When Archie gets older and he is able to talk, he will call Prince William and Middleton uncle and auntie, respectively.

