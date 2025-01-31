"Why Didn't It Move?" Trump Blames Black Hawk for Midair Crash, Internet Explodes with Theories

A devastating midair collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has left 67 people dead. The tragic accident occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday when American Airlines Flight 5342, arriving from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into the military aircraft while attempting to land. The plane was carrying 64 people, while the helicopter had three onboard. Authorities have confirmed that no one survived.

Former President Donald Trump questioned why the helicopter did not take evasive action. "Why didn't the helicopter go up, down, or turn?" Trump posted on Truth Social. "The airplane was on a routine approach with its lights blazing. This should have been prevented." He also criticized air traffic control for not issuing clearer instructions to the helicopter pilot.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation. Officials are examining flight data recorders, interviewing witnesses, and scrutinizing air traffic communications to determine the cause of the crash. The collision happened on a clear night, making visibility issues unlikely.

Video footage from an observation camera near the Kennedy Center shows the helicopter flying directly into the path of the passenger jet. Witnesses and social media users questioned why the Black Hawk appeared to make no effort to avoid the collision. "This does not look like an accident to me," wrote one user on X. "Why did the helicopter fly straight into the jet?"

Retired military aviation experts weighed in on the tragedy. "A collision like this is a one-in-a-million accident in today's highly advanced aviation era," said retired Squadron Leader Debolina Das. She added that air traffic controllers should have ensured the aircraft maintained a safe distance. Retired Wing Commander Vikram Mahajan noted that Reagan Airport operates in a complex airspace where military and civilian flights coexist. "Complacency in such an environment is unacceptable," he said.

Trump spoke about the crash from the White House briefing room on Thursday. "For some reason, the helicopter was at the same altitude and on an unbelievably dangerous angle," he said. "Visually, someone should have seen and taken that helicopter out of play."

The former president also criticized past administrations, including those of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, for lowering air traffic controller hiring standards to meet diversity and inclusion goals. However, he did not blame the controllers on duty that night. "There are things to question, but I'm not blaming them," he stated.

Recovery efforts continue in the Potomac River near Alexandria, Virginia. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, including one from the helicopter. Authorities are working to retrieve the remaining victims.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to Trump's comments, calling them "despicable." He defended his record, stating, "I put safety first and reduced close calls." Reagan National Airport resumed operations by late Thursday morning, but more than 500 flights were canceled in the aftermath of the crash.