Why Did Chrissy Teigen Quit Twitter? Did She Want to Protect Her Mental Health?

Chrissy Teigen, wife of singer John Legend, is no longer on Twitter. The supermodel and social media chef announced in a series of tweets Wednesday night that she is finally saying goodbye to 'Twitter'.

The model and mother of two children recently had a miscarriage and was grieving her loss. It seems she was simply trying to share some yummy recipes on social media. However, she was trolled to such an extreme that she left Twitter for protecting her mental health.

Teigen dated Legend for four years before entering a life together. The couple has two children, four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles.

Why Did Chrissy Teigen Quit Twitter?

Chrissy Teigen, who has built a fanbase of more than 13.7 million on the social media platform, wrote: "It's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively."

The American model had frequently been the target of online harassment campaigns. Teigen expressed that her relationship with Twitter hurt her life. taking to her official handle, the celebrity said: "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

When Chrissy Teigen Blocked 1 Million Twitter Accounts

Earlier, Chrissy Teigen blocked 1 million Twitter accounts after she faced trolls for having travel in a flight that belonged to sex offender Jeffery Epstein. The television personality deleted 60,000 tweets and then went on to block troll on social media. She was forced to take the step following the conspiracy theory of her connections to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislain Maxwell doing rounds on the social media platforms.