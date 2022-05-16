Who is Zobella Brazil Vinik? Arizona High School Counselor Arrested for Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Girl

A former Arizona high school counselor â€“ who previously helped students organize a drag show â€“ was arrested and accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

The Tucson Police Department's Child Sexual Assault Unit received a report of an inappropriate relationship between Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, and a 15-year-old student at Tucson High Magnet School. At the time, Vinik was employed as a counselor at the school. Authorities launched an investigation into the claims on May 3.

Vinik Resigned, Turner Herself In Following the Allegations

On May 5, the school district put Vinik on administrative leave and initiated its own investigation. On the same day, Vinik resigned from her counselor position and is no longer an employee of the Tucson Unified School District.

On May 11, Vinik turned herself in to the police for the alleged charges of an inappropriate sexual relationship that occurred off-campus. She was charged with one count of sexual conduct with a minor, and was booked into the Pima County Jail.

According to Arizona law, sexual conduct with a minor who is at least 15 years old is a Class 6 felony. The crime is typically punishable by custody in state prison for up to two years. However, if the defendant is in a "position of trust," the offense become a Class 2 felony, which is punishable by upto 12 years in prison.

Vinik Exchanged 'Sexually' Inappropriate Messages with the Girl



According to KVOA, Vinik's ex-wife told law enforcement officials that the 15-year-old had been living with them in their home and sleeping next to Vinik. She reported that Vinik and the teenage girl had been sleeping together and she recently found Vinik's "underwear hidden under a pillow on the bed' that the student was sleeping in.

The Tucson-based news outlet also said that police seized cell phones through a search warrant, which "revealed inappropriate messages between the two that supports a sexual/romantic relationship." The interim complaint stated that the female victim "confirmed she had a sexual relationship" with the high school counselor and "that the relationship turned sexual around February 2022."