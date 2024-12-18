Former Prison Guard Zephen Xaver Sentenced to Death for Cold-Blooded Murder of Five Women Inside Florida Bank

Zephen Xaver, a former prison guard trainee, was sentenced to death on December 16, 2024, for the 2019 execution-style murders of five women inside a SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida. Xaver, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killings, which shocked the small community. His sentencing followed a two-week penalty trial, where the jury voted 9-3 to recommend the death penalty.

The court proceedings took place at the Highlands County Courthouse, where Judge Angela Cowden delivered the sentence. Xaver showed no visible emotion, though he appeared to gulp as the judge pronounced the decision. Judge Cowden described the murders as "calculated, heinous, and cruel," citing Xaver's premeditated actions and the immense fear the victims endured before their deaths.

The five victims—Cynthia Watson, 65; Marisol Lopez, 55; Ana Pinon-Williams, 38; Debra Cook, 54; and Jessica Montague, 31—were all shot in the head by Xaver after he forced them to lie on the floor. As he shot them, the victims begged for their lives. The crime, which occurred on January 23, 2019, devastated the Sebring community and left lasting scars on the families of the victims.

During the sentencing hearing, family members of the victims addressed the court, expressing their anger and pain. Kiara Lopez, the daughter of Marisol Lopez, recounted how Xaver had entered the bank with a smile, only to later murder her mother. She told Xaver, "You shattered me into a million pieces" and declared she would celebrate the day he dies. Michael Cook, husband of Debra Cook, echoed similar sentiments, calling Xaver a coward and stating that he had no sympathy for him.

Xaver's attorneys argued for a life sentence instead of the death penalty, claiming that it would end the case sooner, sparing the families from the prolonged emotional toll of an appeals process. Lead defense attorney Jane McNeill stressed that a life sentence would allow the victims' families and the community to move on without the ongoing legal battles that come with death penalty cases. However, the jury's recommendation for death, following the lengthy trial, carried significant weight in the judge's decision.

The sentencing is set to automatically trigger an appeal process. Under a new Florida law, death penalty sentences can be handed down with an 8-4 jury vote, a change made after the Parkland shooting trial in 2018. McNeill argued that the law was unconstitutional, as it does not require a unanimous jury decision for such a serious punishment.

Xaver's background revealed a history of mental health issues and violent behavior. In 2014, his high school principal contacted police after Xaver made disturbing statements about harming his classmates. Later, he joined the Army in 2016 but was discharged after just three months due to concerns about his violent tendencies. Despite these warnings, Florida's prison system hired Xaver as a guard trainee in 2018, but he quit just two months before the bank killings.

Before the murders, Xaver had engaged in alarming behavior, including texting a former girlfriend about "dying today" and telling her he planned to kill people. His actions suggest that the killings were a deliberate and premeditated act, planned well in advance.

Xaver's death sentence is expected to go through a lengthy appeals process, but for the families of the victims, the legal fight is far from over. The case has drawn attention to Florida's controversial death penalty laws and the potential for future challenges.