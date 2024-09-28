Who Is Zainab Nasrallah? Daughter of Hezbollah Leader Hasan Nasrallah Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike

In a devastating Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's capital, Beirut, the daughter of Hezbollah's Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly killed. Channel 12 reported that Zainab Nasrallah died during the attack. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Israel or Lebanon regarding her death.

Zainab Nasrallah had been outspoken in supporting Hezbollah and its cause. She often highlighted her family's sacrifices, including the death of her brother, Hadi Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997. In a 2022 interview with Al-Manar TV, she spoke about her family's response to his death. "When my brother Hadi was martyred, my parents did not shed a single tear," she said, emphasizing their belief in honoring his sacrifice rather than mourning.

The reported death of Zainab comes as Israeli forces continue targeting Hezbollah strongholds in southern Beirut. The strikes follow a shift in Israel's military operations, moving from Gaza to Lebanon as the conflict escalates. The situation has drawn widespread international attention.

On Friday, Israeli forces launched one of their most intense attacks yet, targeting Hezbollah headquarters in southern Beirut. The airstrike reportedly killed several high-ranking Hezbollah figures, including Hassan Nasrallah himself and Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front. Several other Hezbollah commanders were also reported killed in the attack.

This powerful strike flattened entire buildings and left parts of Beirut in ruins. Visuals from the scene showed fires raging in several areas, with thick smoke filling the air. Thousands of Lebanese civilians were displaced, seeking refuge in parks and on streets as the damage unfolded. The attack has caused significant upheaval, with Lebanese authorities confirming the deaths of at least six people and 91 others injured in the initial Israeli strike.

On Saturday, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed they had also killed Muhammad Ali Ismail, Hezbollah's missile unit commander, along with his deputy, Hossein Ahmed Ismail. The situation remains volatile, with many fearing further casualties as rescue teams continue to search through the rubble.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, stated that Israel's military operations against Hezbollah would persist, despite growing international pressure for a temporary ceasefire.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues to escalate, with the death toll expected to rise as the situation in Lebanon deteriorates.