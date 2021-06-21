Who is Zack Weiner? NY City Council Candidate's BDSM Video Leaked to Press by Campaign Manager [VIDEO]

Zack Weiner, a 26-year-old Manhattan City Council candidate, found himself surrounded by controversy after a video of him being dominated by a former girlfriend in a BDSM dungeon was leaked on Twitter.

The video had been circulating on Twitter by an anonymous account, and Weiner's campaign manager Joe Gallagher ultimately alerted the New York Post, who first reported the story,to its existence.

The video shows Weiner gagged and tied up as he is subjected to various BDSM acts by a leather-bound woman who pours wax on him and clips his nipples with clothespins. According to the Post, the clip was filmed at Parthenon studio in Midtown, which is well-known for its high-quality BDSM dungeons.

An archived version of the tweet read, "My magnificent domme friend played with Upper West Side city council candidate Zack Weiner and I'm the only one who has the footage. Here's a little taste." The Twitter account has since been suspended but we found the controversial footage on the video-sharing platform Odysee. Watch the video below:

Who is Zack Weiner?

Weiner's political campaign aims to improve the quality of life for Distrcit 6 residents, which includes addressing the area's storefront vacancy, improving financial literacy, and bettering neighborhood policing, according to his website. Weiner has raised a meager $10,000 in the Democratic primary, which is set for Tuesday.

Weiner has a professional background in film production and is the co-founder of Stag Pictures, an independent film production company. Zack's father, Eric Weiner, is a co-creator of the popular children's television show "Dora The Explorer."

Weiner Addresses BDSM Video, Says He Is 'Not Ashamed'

Weiner, who is contesting for the Upper West Side's 6th District, later confirmed to the Post that it was him in the footage and said that it was filmed at a BDSM dungeon in Manhattan in 2019. In a statement posted on Twitter, Weiner said that he is "not ashamed" of the private video but it was a "distraction" from his policies.

"This was a recreational activity that I did with my friend at the time, for fun," Weiner wrote on Saturday. "Like many young people, I have grown into a world where some of our most private moments have been documented online." Noting that he might be chastised for the video, the candidate said that he trusts that "voters will choose a city council representatives based on their policy and ability to best serve the community."

He told The Post that he is a "proud BDSMer" and described the release of the video as a "violation of trust."