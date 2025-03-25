Who Is Yunseo Chung? 21-Year-Old Columbia Student Suing the Trump Administration Over a Controversial Deportation Attempt

Yunseo Chung, a 21-year-old Columbia University student, has taken legal action against the Trump administration. She claims officials attempted to deport her despite her lawful permanent resident status. Her attorneys argue that this move is an "unprecedented and unjustifiable assault" on her rights.

Who Is Yunseo Chung?

Yunseo Chung was born in South Korea and moved to the United States at the age of seven. Her family immigrated to the country, and she has lived in the U.S. ever since. In 2021, she became a lawful permanent resident, granting her the legal right to reside in the country indefinitely.

Chung is currently a junior at Columbia University. Over the past year, she has actively participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus. According to the lawsuit, she was involved in protests against what students described as the university's harsh disciplinary measures against activists.

Why Was Chung Arrested?

On March 5, Chung was reportedly arrested while protesting on campus. She and other demonstrators had gathered to oppose what they called the university's "excessive punishments" of student activists who had taken part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Three days later, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an administrative arrest warrant for her. According to the lawsuit, ICE agents attempted to locate her at her parents' home, conducting a search the following day. Federal agents also searched Columbia University, including Chung's dormitory, in an effort to find her.

Legal experts say ICE does not have the authority to revoke a permanent resident's legal status without due process. Chung's attorneys argue that the deportation attempt was unlawful and politically motivated.

What Is the Basis of Her Lawsuit?

Chung's lawsuit, filed on Monday, directly names Donald Trump, Senator Marco Rubio, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and other officials. The complaint claims that Rubio played a key role in ordering her legal status to be revoked.

The legal action points to statements made by both Trump and Rubio supporting the removal of international students who take part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. However, Chung's legal team emphasizes that she is not on a student visa—she is a lawful permanent resident.

Chung is not the only student making such claims. She is the second known student activist to accuse the Trump administration of using immigration enforcement as a tool against pro-Palestinian demonstrators. The lawsuit argues that these actions set a dangerous precedent and violate constitutional protections.

What Are the Legal Implications?

Under U.S. immigration law, the decision to revoke permanent residency falls under the jurisdiction of immigration judges, not federal agencies or political officials. Chung's attorneys argue that the Trump administration exceeded its authority and engaged in an unconstitutional attempt to silence her.

The lawsuit seeks to prevent further deportation efforts against Chung and ensure that her permanent resident status remains intact. It also challenges what her attorneys call an abuse of power by government officials.

This case has sparked national attention, raising concerns about political influence over immigration enforcement. Critics argue that targeting activists for their political beliefs threatens free speech and due process rights.

For now, Chung remains in the U.S. while her case moves through the courts. Her legal team is calling for accountability and aims to set a precedent protecting permanent residents from similar actions in the future.