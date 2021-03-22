Who is Yumi Nu? Meet First Asian Plus-Size Model to Feature on Sports Illustrated Magazine

Yumi Nu has become the first plus-size Asian model to feature on the cover page of the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. The niece of famous deejay Steve Aoki stunned in a swimsuit set, which appears to be viridian green, on the cover shot of the popular magazine. During an interview with a leading news agency, Nu said that for Asian women in America, there's a lot of shame in flaunting figures or feeling sexy. "I think for me as a plus-size model, we've had to evolve and battle this like, inner voice that hasn't evolved," she said, according to reports.

Sharing the good news on her official Instagram handle, the curvy model Yumi Nu wrote: "Secrets out!!! I'm a 2021 @si_swimsuit Rookie! What an incredible honour it is to be in such an inclusive and beautiful magazine that has pushed the envelope since day 1. I'm so proud to be making history as the first Asian curve Sports Illustrated model."

She further thanked the magazine and her team saying that they are the most incredible agents and for giving her the opportunity to make history. The Sports Illustrated model, in another sizzling post on Instagram, shared a video from her shoot and thanked the SI magazine team for allowing her to tell her story.

Meanwhile, her friends and fans took to the comments section of her Instagram post to share their feeling about Nu's announcement. One of her peers, model Hunter McGrady wrote, "I'm so proud of you, so excited for you to be in this it is so needed. You are wonderful. Welcome to the family angel."

Who is Yumi Nu?

Model Yumi Nu is a songwriter and a Japanese of Dutch heritage. She has grabbed the spotlight with her latest announcement for becoming the first Asian plus-size model for Sports Illustrated. Apart from being a successful model, Yumi Nu is a successful pop artist and is known to be working for the Dim Mak label. While much has been doing the rounds on the internet about the sexy curvy model, her age is yet to be revealed.

She also highlighted that being an Asian and plus-size, she thinks this was important. The model, who stands at 5 feet and 11 inches tall, started her professional career very early at the age of 12. Nu is very happy to be a part of the iconic magazine, which came into existence in 1954. Sports Illustrated was the first magazine with a circulation of over one million to win the National Magazine Award for General Excellence two times.