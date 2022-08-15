Yaqub Talib: Chilling Video Captures Moment Brother of Ex-NFL Star Aqib Talib Shoots Dead Football Coach after Argument in Kids Game [GRAPHIC]

Police in Texas are looking for the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib in connection with a shooting during a minor football game. An under-9 football game turned into a bloody after Yaqub Talib, 39, brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib, allegedly shot dead the coach of one of the teams following an argument between parents at the end of the match in Lancaster, Texas.

Talib has since been on the run, with police frantically looking for him. A video of the fight and shooting has been shared on social media. Friends and family identified the official who was killed as Mike Hickmon, who coached the Dragon Elite Academy team.

Game Turns Wild

Talib is now wanted on charges of murder after he was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting at a children's football game on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, Talib remained at large. According to reports, a brawl started between the coach and parents following an argument when Talib shot dead the coach.

Hickmon, who was one of the coaches, was reportedly shot three times in front of his nine-year-old son who was on one of the teams.

The video that is doing the rounds on social media shows a man wearing a black hoodie pulling out a gun and shooting. The man has been identified as Talib and the victim is Hickmon.

In the chaotic video taken from the side of the field, parents can be heard shouting and arguing with one another, and some can be heard speaking to match officials at the end of the game before a fight breaks out on the grass.

As more people rushed to join or disperse the fight, it increased in size within seconds. The coach was then seen lying motionless on the field after five shots had been fired.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, Talib allegedly got into a physical argument with the referees on the field before opening fire at Lancaster Community Park in southeast Dallas County.

On the Run

As Hickmon collapsed on the ground, Talib fled the scene and is still at large. Frantic parents could then be seen making calls to 911 on their cellphones as children who witnessed the horrific scene were being taken away from the scene.

"It's just not that important. It's not. It's not that serious. No one should be coming to a nine-year-olds' game and be fearful for their life or maybe my son gets shot while playing football. This has to stop," coach Kerry Lewis said.

"His son witnessed him getting shot and murdered on the field. These kids are innocent. They shouldn't have to witnesses what they witnessed," Lewis added.

"He was a genuine person, he was a loving person, he was a father first."

Although Yaqub is wanted by police, his brother Aqib was also there at the game when the shooting took place. Aqib Talib's attorney told TMZ, "Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

Dallas is located roughly 15 miles south of Lancaster. Talib and his brother attended high school in Richardson, Texas, another city in the Dallas metropolitan area. After being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2008 draught, Aqib Talib played in the NFL from 2008 to 2019.

After 15 years in the game and a Super Bowl 50 victory with the Denver Broncos, he announced his retirement in 2020.

The 5-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion cornerback also played for the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins. He is currently a Fox Sports broadcaster.

However, police in Lancaster did not identify Aqib as a person of interest.