Who is William Amos? Canadian MP Caught Naked in Office during Zoom Legislative Meeting

A Canadian MP was reportedly caught naked during a virtual House of Commons meeting on Wednesday. William Amos, 46, a Liberal MP, was recorded on camera after appeared completely naked in his office flanked by a Canadian and Quebec flag on either side as his fellow members of Parliament logged onto Zoom.

Amos has since apologized and issued a statement saying that he had just been out running and found himself in the midst of changing as the camera turned on. Amos, who is married with two kids, said that he is embarrassed as a screenshot from the video has since gone viral, with many including his colleagues now trolling him.

Rude Shock

The incident occurred during the questioning period. A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows Amos standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, with his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.

The video feed of the meeting was publicly broadcast, but Amos did not appear in it as he was not speaking. However, it's not clear who managed to grab the shot and send it to the press. The incident has left not only Amos but the entire Canadian government embarrassed although it is quite clear that it wasn't done intentionally.

Amos has since apologized for the "unfortunate error" and issued a statement. "My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again," the statement read.

Victim of Circumstances

Amos, although attended the virtual session, he didn't did not speak but was the subject of discussion after that. The Liberal Party whip, MP Claude DeBellefeuille, addressed the incident after the questioning period, according to the reports.

DeBellefeuille said that parliamentary decorum in Canada requires male MPs to wear formal clothing, including underwear. "It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or pants," DeBellefeuille said in French.

Although Amos almost immediately apologized, his revealing appearance has been the subject of many jokes and mockery from his colleagues. In fact, DeBellefeuille was the first one to ridicule Amos. "We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well," DeBellefeuille said.

"This is a warning to everybody," said Liberal whip Mark Holland, adding, "You've got to really always assume that camera is on and be very careful any time you wander anywhere near that camera that you're dressed appropriately."

Amos, who serves as the parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, has represented Pontiac, Quebec since 2015. The Canadian Parliament has been operating in a hybrid fashion since May due to the coronavirus.