Who Is Whitney Wright? US Adult Star Holding AK-47 Sparks Outrage Over Afghanistan Visit

American adult film star Whitney Wright, whose real name is Brittni Rayne Whittington, has drawn fresh controversy with her recent visit to Afghanistan. Already criticized for allegedly promoting Iranian propaganda, Wright has now shared images from several Afghan cities. One picture shows her holding an AK-47 rifle, leading to speculation that she was under Taliban protection.

Outrage Over Social Media Posts

Wright's social media posts have sparked anger, especially among Afghan activists. Under Taliban rule, Afghan women face strict travel restrictions. They cannot travel more than 72 kilometers alone without a male guardian. They are also banned from parks, gyms, and restaurants.

Afghan women's rights activist Wazhma Tokhi condemned the situation. "Afghan women are imprisoned in their own homeland, while foreign visitors—no matter their background—are treated with hospitality," she stated.

Many social media users have echoed similar concerns. A post from the Afghan Human Rights Foundation criticized the Taliban's double standards. "In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, an American porn star can roam freely, while Afghan women are erased from society," the organization tweeted.

Wright's Posts From Kabul and Herat

On Friday, Wright shared several pictures from Kabul and Herat on her social media. However, she did not appear in these images. Instead, her posts featured rickshaws on a street, a small shop, the tiled ceiling of a Herat temple, and an Ariana Airlines plane.

Despite widespread discussion, the Taliban have not officially acknowledged Wright's visit. There has been no confirmation on whether she received special permission or protection during her travels.

Previous Travel to Other Muslim Countries

Wright has traveled to several Muslim-majority countries in recent years. Her past trips include visits to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Her presence in these regions has often sparked debates about her motives and safety.

Her visit to Iran previously caused backlash, with some accusing her of spreading Iranian government propaganda. Now, her trip to Afghanistan has reignited similar criticism, with many questioning why the Taliban allowed her to move freely while local women remain oppressed.

Taliban's Restrictions on Women

Since taking power in 2021, the Taliban have imposed severe restrictions on women. They have been banned from higher education, many jobs, and most public spaces. Women's rights activists continue to protest these harsh rules despite threats of imprisonment or violence.

The controversy surrounding Wright's visit highlights these ongoing issues. Critics argue that the Taliban's treatment of foreign visitors exposes their hypocrisy. While Afghan women live under strict rules, outsiders seem to enjoy more freedom.

No Response from Whitney Wright

Wright has not responded to the backlash. It remains unclear why she traveled to Afghanistan or whether she plans to address the criticism. Her social media accounts continue to showcase her experiences in the country, but she has avoided political discussions.

For now, the controversy over her visit continues to grow, raising further questions about the Taliban's selective enforcement of their strict policies.