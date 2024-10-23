Who Were Mark and Sarah Humiston? Parents of 15-Year-Old Son Who Killed Them and Three Siblings in Fall City Identified

The parents who were shot and killed, along with three of their children, inside their $2 million mansion in Washington state on Monday, have been identified. Mark Humiston, 42, his wife Sarah, and three of their four teenage children were found shot to death inside their upscale home in Fall City, a suburb of Seattle, around 5 am on Monday, as reported by King 5.

Their 15-year-old son has been accused of committing the murders. His teenage sister was also targeted during the incident but survived after being shot twice. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after receiving assistance from a neighbor, according to multiple reports.

Killed Almost the Entire Family

A Texas native, Humiston was a longtime software engineer at Hargis Engineers in Seattle, according to his LinkedIn profile. "We are blindsided and saddened by the tragic events that have led to the loss of a respected colleague, mentor, and friend, as well as the loss of immediate family members," Hargis Engineers said in a statement to King 5.

"Mark's leadership and vision were integral within our firm, and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his surviving family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

According to the local news outlet, Humiston's wife was a registered nurse, though it is unclear if she was still practicing since her nursing license expired in 2022.

Authorities have not revealed the identities or ages of the child victims, but neighbors told FOX13 that they are believed to be teenagers, with the oldest around 15.

Deputies were dispatched to the Lake Alice Road home—a beautiful waterfront property—just before 5 am on Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a "disturbance with gunfire."

They found the bodies of the two parents and their three children, King County sheriff's spokesperson Mike Mellis said.

According to KIRO 7, at least some of the 911 calls that notified deputies about the shooting were made by victims who were inside the home and hiding in the bathroom.

"They shot the other family members, I believe there is five total, not including the RP (reporting party) who's hiding in the bathroom," one dispatcher said during a call, according to FOX13.

Gory Scene

Mellis said that the shooting seemed to be a "domestic violence" situation involving a "young man who is significant trouble, and involves firearms." "Once bodies were discovered, clearly we understand that this is a hugely significant crime scene," Mellis explained.

Upon arriving at the family home, deputies promptly took the juvenile into custody.

On Tuesday, prosecutors requested the court to file five counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder against the teen, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Following the advice of his attorneys, Amy Park and Molly Campera, the teen chose to waive his presence at what would have been his first court appearance, the lawyers said in court.

"Regarding probable cause, we have received a one-page document that outlines the allegations in this case. However, given the limited information we have and the short amount of time to investigate the case prior to this hearing, we are deferring to the court regarding probable cause," the attorneys said.

"Finally, regarding release, we want the court to know that our client is a 15-year-old boy who enjoys mountain biking and fishing and has no criminal history."

The Huminstons bought their luxurious three-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion in Fall City, known for having some of the most expensive homes in the country, in 2019.