Who Was Win Rozario? Body Cam Footage Reveals Fatal Encounter of Queens Teenager by NYPD Officers

The release of body camera footage revealing the fatal shooting of Win Rozario by NYPD officers Salvatore Alongi and Matthew Cianfrocco has sparked controversy and renewed scrutiny of police conduct. The incident, which occurred in March, has led to conflicting accounts between the officers involved and the family of the deceased.

The officers were responding to a 911 call on March 27 at 103rd Street and 101st Avenue in Queens when they encountered Rozario, who was reportedly holding a pair of scissors. After an interaction, shots were fired, and Rozario was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A pair of scissors was found at the scene.

The footage reveals Rozario's brother speaking to the officers outside their Ozone Park home, informing them of Rozario's mental health condition. Despite attempts to de-escalate, Rozario charged towards the officers with scissors, prompting the use of a taser. Amidst chaos, Rozario's mother intervened, pleading with officers not to shoot.

As the situation escalated, an officer fired multiple shots, leading to Rozario's demise. His family has since released a statement accusing the police of murder, demanding the officers' prosecution.

NYPD's Response

In response, the NYPD stated its full cooperation with the state attorney general's investigation. The two officers involved are currently on modified assignment, pending investigations by the NYPD Force Investigation Division. The NYPD emphasized its commitment to improving responses to mental health crises, acknowledging the need for ongoing improvement in their protocols.