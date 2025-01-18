Who Was Unity Mitford? Adolf Hitler's English Girlfriend's Never Seen Diary with Horrifying Details Found

The long-hidden diaries of Unity Mitford, a British aristocrat deeply tied to Adolf Hitler, have been unveiled after 80 years. These leather-bound journals document 139 meetings between Mitford and Hitler from 1935 to 1939, offering new insights into their controversial relationship during the lead-up to World War II.

Renowned historian Lord Andrew Roberts described the discovery as "extremely rare in modern times." Meticulously authenticated by handwriting, ink, and paper experts, the diaries measure 19cm by 12cm and are bound in black leather. Unity Mitford's biographer, David Pryce-Jones, confirmed the journals as genuine, contrasting this revelation with the infamous forged "Hitler diaries" scandal from 1983.

The diaries reveal how Mitford, one of the infamous Mitford sisters, became Hitler's closest British confidante. The Nazi leader reportedly acted "like a 17-year-old" around Mitford, who was described as a statuesque blonde beauty. Born in London but conceived in Swastika, Canada, Unity became a fervent Nazi admirer, sharing Hitler's deep-seated antisemitism.

At 20, Mitford moved to Munich, determined to meet Hitler. Her persistence paid off on February 9, 1935, when she recorded their first meeting as "the most wonderful day of my life." Over time, she integrated herself into Hitler's inner circle, sparking jealousy from Eva Braun, Hitler's lover.

The journals suggest Unity may have been "sexually active" with high-ranking Nazis, raising questions about the nature of her relationship with Hitler, who was 25 years her senior. The writings are filled with both intimate details and disturbing revelations about the Nazi regime.

Unity's diaries also shed light on the inner workings of Hitler's circle during critical pre-war years. Her privileged position gave her a unique perspective as tensions between Britain and Germany escalated. However, her unwavering allegiance to the Nazi cause came at a high cost.

When Britain declared war on Germany on September 3, 1939, Unity attempted suicide in Munich's English Garden. She survived the gunshot to her head but suffered permanent brain damage. She returned to Britain, living under medical care until her death in 1948 at age 33.

These diaries, now authenticated and unveiled, paint a chilling picture of Unity Mitford's life and her role in one of history's darkest chapters. They offer historians a rare glimpse into the personal dynamics of Adolf Hitler and the complex relationships within his regime, adding new layers to the understanding of this tumultuous period.

This discovery has reignited debates about Mitford's actions, motivations, and her tragic end, shedding light on a deeply controversial figure in history.