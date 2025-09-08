Who Was Tom Phillips? Fugitive Dad on the Run with His Three Children for Four Years Shot Dead by Cops in New Zealand During Gunfight

A father who had been hiding out in New Zealand's wilderness with his three young children for the past four years was killed on Monday during a gunfight with police after he allegedly tried to break into a supply store. Tom Phillips disappeared into the Waikato wilderness with his three children — Jayda, now 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, just before Christmas in 2021.

The father disappeared after a dispute with their mother, who had full custody of the kids. For years, nobody knew whether Phillips' three children were even alive — until October 2024, when a group of pig hunters spotted them for the first time deep in the woods.

Tragic End

The children, wearing masks and hauling heavy packs, were seen following their father as he led them through the wilderness. Then, early Monday morning, police were called to a property in Piopio, a rural town in the vast Waikato region, where the family had previously been spotted.

Around 2:30 a.m. local time, reports came in of an attempted burglary at a farm supply store.

"Information came to police that described two people on a quad bike, dressed in farm clothing and wearing headlamps," Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said.

Phillips had earlier popped up on authorities' radar after he was accused of swiping a quad bike and stealing camping gear like headlamps to help sustain life in the bush.

On Monday, the driver of a quad bike — loaded with items taken from the farm store — tried to make a getaway. Police deployed road spikes at an intersection, forcing the bike off course and bringing the chase to a sudden, dangerous end.

When the quad bike finally came to a halt, the driver turned and fired at police from close range, according to Rogers.

Officers shot back, killing the gunman — later confirmed to be Phillips. They tried desperately to save him with first aid, but it was already too late.

Shocking Death

In the gunfight, one officer was hit in the head and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and immediately taken into surgery and is fighting for his life. Police also found one of Phillips' children at the scene alongside a stash of firearms

The search is now focused on locating the other two kids, who remain unaccounted for. Authorities have not yet confirmed which of the three children was with Phillips during the deadly shootout, leaving many worried about the siblings' safety and well-being.

"The child at the scene is being provided wraparound support, and we will not be providing comment on their location at this early time," Rogers said.

"This has been a deeply traumatic incident this morning for those involved. It has been confronting and challenging in a small, rural, isolated location."

The children's mother, known only as Cat, says she is relieved to be one step closer to having her family back, though she admits she is "saddened by how events had unfolded."

"Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved," she told RNZ in a statement.

Sharing a photo of the siblings dressed in party clothes in front of a waterfall, she added, "They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment."

For years, authorities faced immense challenges searching for Phillips and the children across the rugged Waikato region, where dense forests and sprawling farmland made tracking them nearly impossible. Despite issuing several rewards for tips leading to Phillips' arrest, every promising lead eventually fizzled out as the trail grew cold.