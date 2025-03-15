Abu Khadija: Donald Trump Announces Top Fugitive ISIS Leader Killed in Airstrike in Iraq

Iraq's prime minister announced on Friday that the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria had been killed. Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, also known as Abu Khadija, was eliminated in an operation carried out by Iraq's national intelligence service in coordination with U.S.-led coalition forces, according to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Al-Sudani referred to al-Rifai as one of the most dangerous terrorists in both Iraq and the world. Reacting to the news on his social media platform Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump said that al-Rifai's miserable life had come to an end and was a major breakthrough in the attempt to end terrorism.

Eliminated in Joint Operation

"Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed," Trump wrote Friday night. "He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government."

"PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!" the president added.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that its forces, in coordination with Iraqi intelligence and security units, carried out an airstrike in Iraq's Al Anbar Province.

The strike resulted in the death of Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, also known as Abu Khadijah, who was identified as the Global ISIS #2 leader, Chief of Global Operations, and the Delegated Committee Emir. Another ISIS operative was also killed in the operation.

"As the Emir of ISIS' most senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally, and directs a significant portion of finance for the group's global organization," CENTCOM said.

Big Achievement Toward Ending Global Terrorism

Following the airstrike, U.S. and Iraqi forces arrived at the site and found both ISIS operatives dead, according to CENTCOM. Each of the targets was found wearing an undetonated suicide vest and was in possession of multiple weapons.

U.S. and Iraqi forces confirmed al-Rifai's identity using DNA obtained from a prior raid in which he had narrowly evaded capture.

"Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organization. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and US, allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond," Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander at CENTCOM, said in a statement.