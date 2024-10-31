Who was Thomas Gannon? Suspect in Sabina Khorramdel's murder at luxury Hamptons resort found dead in Pennsylvania

The suspect in the murder of a 33-year-old woman at the upscale Shou Sugi Ban House resort in the Hamptons has taken his own life, according to law enforcement sources. Authorities identified Thomas Gannon, 56, as the suspect, who was found dead at his home in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim, Sabina Khorramdel, was discovered by a staff member at the Shou Sugi Ban House on Montauk Highway on Monday afternoon. The scene was described as violent and bloody, quickly confirming the case as a homicide. Gannon, who is believed to have been Khorramdel's boyfriend, had checked into the luxury spa resort with her, last seen leaving alone that morning. Khorramdel's body was found in their shared suite hours later.

Khorramdel's family, devastated by the tragedy, shared a heartfelt statement about her life and their loss. "As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy, and love to our family. She is survived by her loving mother, father, fiancé, and separated husband. We are devastated by this senseless loss and ask for privacy as we navigate this incredibly difficult time," the family said.

Khorramdel was a recognized figure in the arts community, known for founding the RUYO Journal, a platform dedicated to fostering critical discourse in arts, film, and theory within Central Asia. Her organization released a statement mourning her untimely death. "Driven by her incredible energy and vision, Sabina moved walls so that gardens could flourish, inviting everyone seeking light. She shared everything she had and supported all of us," the organization stated. "A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia. The world feels empty without her."

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office will determine Khorramdel's official cause of death, with details expected in the coming days. Law enforcement continues to investigate the tragic circumstances surrounding her death and Gannon's suspected role.

This shocking incident has left both the art community and the quiet town of Honesdale grieving, as those who knew Khorramdel recall her contributions to her field and her profound kindness. As the investigation unfolds, friends and family are left to mourn the violent loss of a loved one taken too soon.