Who was Tariq Helou? " Asia's Most Googled Chef" Dies Unexpectedly at 29

Singapore mourns the unexpected loss of Tariq Helou, a renowned chef, who passed away on April 25, as reported by local media. The cause of his death remains undisclosed at present.

Helou, of Japanese, Chinese, and Lebanese heritage, gained prominence as the owner of Fleurette, an intimate 18-seat restaurant situated on Rangoon Road in Singapore's Serangoon district. He was hailed as "Asia's Most Googled Chef" for his culinary prowess and innovative dining experiences.

Prior to launching Fleurette in 2020, Helou garnered attention for his Division Supper Club and oversubscribed pop-up events. He honed his culinary skills through formal training in Switzerland and internships at prestigious Michelin-starred establishments across Europe and Japan.

According to Explore Worldwide, Helou ranked 7th on the list of Top 20 Most Popular Chefs globally in 2023, accumulating 1.62 million Google searches. Despite his rising fame, he remained humble and dedicated to his craft. Ranking 7th worldwide, he followed British chefs Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, who secured the top two positions.

Helou's unexpected demise leaves behind grieving family members, including his parents, a younger brother, and two sisters. Catherine Yong, Helou's mother, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and affirmed Fleurette's continued operation, stating, "I spoke to the staff, and they have agreed to continue for now."

The culinary world mourns the loss of a talented chef whose legacy will endure through his innovative creations and lasting impact on Singapore's dining scene.