Who was Storm De Beul? 22-Year-Old YouTuber Dies in Horrific Snowstorm While Alone in Swedish Wilderness

A 22-year-old YouTuber who loved solo wilderness adventures tragically froze to death in a sudden snowstorm in Sweden's Lapland region. Storm De Beul, known for his outdoor camping videos, was discovered lifeless on October 30, just a day's walk from his car.

Storm had spent much of 2024 exploring the remote Jokkmokk area, documenting his journeys on his channel, StormOutdoorsy, which had over 1,000 subscribers. His final days were marked by severe weather, and his last message to his grandmother conveyed cautious optimism: "It's snowing heavily here. But don't worry; I'll survive, you know."

The young adventurer also shared a video with a friend, showing how snow filled his shoes and backpack while fierce winds battered his tent. In the video, he remarked, "Tonight, it's going to get worse. Jesus Christ." Despite his friend's warnings about the dangers, Storm seemed unfazed.

"He was fearless," his father, Bout De Beul, told Belgian media. "I don't think I've ever seen him scared."

The storm that night uprooted trees and brought temperatures down to -6°C, with the wind chill making it feel like -18°C. According to his mother, Elisabeth Rademaker, Storm may have been forced out of his tent due to the extreme conditions.

"Perhaps his tent blew away, leaving him no choice but to walk," she speculated. Elisabeth described her son's tragic final moments, noting that his lower legs and feet were frozen when he was found. His hands, however, appeared warmer, possibly due to hand warmers. A broken nose suggested he had fallen during his struggle.

Storm called emergency services late at night, reporting injuries and requesting help. However, the blizzard made rescue efforts impossible at the time. By the time a helicopter was dispatched the following day, it was too late. Rescuers located his body some distance from his tent. His backpack contained only a sleeping bag and toothbrush.

His devastated father plans to return to the site in the spring to retrieve his son's belongings, including a camera filled with images from his last trek.

"His videos are a priceless legacy for us," Bout said. "I would love nothing more than to get that camera back."

Storm's channel, StormOutdoorsy, showcased his love for the outdoors, capturing the beauty and challenges of remote wilderness camping. His adventurous spirit and passion for nature inspired many, leaving behind a lasting memory for his viewers and family alike.

