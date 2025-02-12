TikTok Star Bailey Hutchins Dies Aged 26 after Two-Year-Long Battle with Colon Cancer as Tributes Pour In

TikTok star Bailey Hutchins has died at the age of 26 following a two-year fight with colon cancer. Her husband, Caden, shared the news of her death on Saturday, revealing that she had died the previous night.

"I'm devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night. She fought such a tough incredible fight these past two years and she's no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey," Caden wrote on Instagram, adding, "Being your husband and caregiver has been such a blessing to me. I am still in such disbelief and in denial that I just lost my best friend."

Sharing the Heartbreaking News

He continued: "You were and always will be such a light in any room you fill Bailey, and such an inspiration to others. Your faith could move mountains. Baby, unfortunately God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again."

Hutchins' TikTok account shared the news of her death with a video from her wedding day, accompanied by a message for her 170,000 followers. "Last night our Bailey B passed on to Heaven," the caption, written by her husband, read.

"Although we selfishly wanted her here forever we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering."

The video has amassed 7.4 million views. Hutchins' sister also posted on Instagram to pay tribute to her after her death.

"As of 2/7 at 10:30 pm, after a two year battle of a terrible disease, my beautiful sister gained her angel wings. There is nothing that can prepare you for a loss like this," Ashley Rolfes wrote.

"She suffered greatly, but she hid it very well. She tried not to let cancer rule her life because she just wanted to be 'normal'. She was too good for this world. I love you so much Ba, forever and always."

Star in Her Own Right

Hutchins documented her cancer treatment journey on her widely followed TikTok account, where she worked to raise awareness about the early warning signs of the disease.

At 24, she was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer with peritoneal metastasis in 2023.

The influencer used her situation to encourage others to be proactive about recognizing the early symptoms of cancer.

On January 26, her husband Caden shared a video on her TikTok account, explaining that Hutchins had been feeling "a bit low on energy lately" and had spent the past few weeks in the hospital undergoing two surgeries.

"At this point now we're just at home, focusing on healing and recovery," he said.

"Overall she just wanted me to reach out and let you guys know she loves you so much," Caden added.