Sophia D'Antoine, a 30-year-old entrepreneur who founded Margin Research, tragically passed away on Friday after battling for her life following a collision with a speeding SUV on the Upper East Side amidst last week's rain showers, as confirmed by authorities.

Who was Sophia D'Antoine?

Sophia D'Antoine, who founded a cybersecurity research company Margin Research in NYC, was not only a promising entrepreneur, but also a well-respected figure in cybersecurity. She often spoke at big security events worldwide and was a Hacker in Residence at New York University. She was really good at understanding how computers work, especially when it came to speeding them up.

The fatal incident in which she was critically injured, unfolded on Tuesday, April 2, around 9:30 p.m. as D'Antoine was crossing York Avenue at East 87th Street. Reports indicate that a 2017 Land Rover SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, struck D'Antoine before colliding head-on with a taxi. The impact propelled the taxi into a parked, unoccupied 2022 Ford Explorer SUV, authorities disclosed.

Residing merely half a block from the accident site on East 87th Street, D'Antoine was immediately rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition following the crash. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she succumbed to her injuries three days later, on Friday.

Traffic Violation History Raises Concerns

The 62-year-old taxi driver involved in the collision was transported to New York City Health + Hospitals Elmhurst in stable condition, while the driver of the Land Rover cooperated with authorities at the scene.

Recent traffic summons data reviewed by Upper East Site revealed alarming patterns. The Land Rover had been cited for speeding in a school zone on five occasions within three years, while the taxi had been captured speeding in a school zone 13 times in less than two years.

While it remains uncertain whether the rainy weather contributed to the accident, the NYPD has yet to make any arrests in the case, though investigations are ongoing.

The loss of Sophia D'Antoine serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving, leaving friends, family, and the cybersecurity community mourning the untimely demise of a promising young entrepreneur.