Who Was Shelby Hurd? Burglar Shot Dead by Mom Protecting Her Child During Home Invasion Was Career Criminal

The burglar who was shot dead by a mother while she hid her baby in a closet during a home invasion turned out to be a repeat offender who had only been freed from jail months before the incident. Shelby Hurd, 36, was killed last Tuesday after being shot in the head while breaking into a mother's home in Joliet, Illinois.

Hurd had only been released on parole this February over a slew of prior burglary convictions, according to Patch. In 2024, he pleaded guilty to two different burglary cases that took place just 10 days apart in March 2022. The burglary and Hurd's death are being investigated by cops.

Career Criminal Killed at Last

Hurd was sentenced to four years in prison with 170 days credited for time already served, but it remains unclear how he was released back into the community in early 2025. He had also served earlier jail terms for 2019 charges that included burglary of a vehicle, possession of a stolen car, and unlawful possession of a weapon as a convicted felon.

His Facebook page featured several troubling posts, including one made shortly after his release from prison this year, where he wrote: "Sacrificed my peace and sleep."

"I did some sh (sic) you couldn't imagine."

In another April 2023 post — made before his most recent prison sentence — Hurd wrote: "I'm from the streets... Better look both ways before you cross me."

Hurd carried out his final burglary on Tuesday, August 12, around 10:30 p.m., when he broke into the home of a woman he didn't know, police said.

He was reportedly wearing gloves and carrying a screwdriver at the time.

Realizing someone was breaking in, the mother hurried to an upstairs bedroom with her newborn. She hid the baby in a closet to protect them just as Hurd forced his way into the room.

Killed by Brave Mother

The mother fired her weapon, striking Hurd in the head, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The terrifying incident unfolded last week in a quiet suburban neighborhood lined with spacious homes and greenery.

Joliet is located about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

While downtown Joliet is known for its crime issues, the break-in took place about seven miles to the west in a much quieter neighborhood. Joliet Police said the investigation into both the burglary and the shooting is still ongoing, adding that the mother who killed Hurd is fully cooperating.

On the department's Facebook page, many commenters praised the woman, with one even suggesting she be honored with the freedom of the city.

Illinois does not have a "stand your ground" statute, instead urging residents to retreat before resorting to deadly force. However, exceptions exist — including situations involving a home invasion, like the one that took place last week.