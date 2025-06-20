Who Was Sara Burack? Prominent Real Estate Agent Who Was Featured on Netflix's 'Million Dollar Beach House' Killed in Hit-and-Run in Hamptons

A prominent real estate agent, who specialized in luxury properties and appeared on the popular Netflix series "Million Dollar Beach House", was tragically killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Hamptons on Thursday afternoon, according to police and media reports.

Sara Burack, 40, was found unresponsive by police officers on a road in Hampton Bays just before 3 p.m., police said, as reported by Newsday. The driver who hit and killed her fled the scene and has not yet been identified or arrested. The investigation at the scene was conducted by detectives from the Southampton Town Police and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, according to Dan's Papers.

Police Clueless About Suspect

Police have not yet identified any witnesses or obtained details about the vehicle involved in the incident that hit Burack and left her dying on the road, according to Dan's Papers. Burack was featured on a Netflix reality series that showcased competitive real estate agents going head-to-head in the luxury market.

"The competition is fierce — and the drama undeniable — as a group of young and hungry agents try to seal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons," according to the show's description on Netflix's website.

Burack earlier worked as a real estate agent with Nest Seekers International, a firm specializing in high-end properties in Manhattan and the Hamptons, according to Newsday.

Although she left the company over a year ago, she remained in contact, Geoff Gifkins, the Hamptons regional manager for Nest Seekers, told the outlet.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends," Gifkins said in a message. "Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends."

Friends and Family Devastated

Paulette Corsair, a real estate agent and longtime family friend, told Newsday that Burack will be remembered for her kindness and her efforts in raising funds for causes in New York City. "I want people to remember she was an amazing person who really cared for people," Corsair told Newsday.

"She was a hardworking real estate agent who was there for others. She was loved greatly by her friends and a close family."

Burack shared in an interview that her family owned a commercial construction and materials supply business, where she worked for several years before moving into the high-end luxury real estate industry.

"I have always been intrigued by real estate projects and decided to become a broker after my experience as a summer property manager in the summer house I would rent," she told Hamptons.com.

Before to the show's release, Burack referred to "Million Dollar Beach House" as a glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of the wealthy and those aiming for fame in the upscale seaside enclave.

"Viewers will be taken into the world of the Hamptons where they will see not only beautiful multimillion-dollar beach homes and estates, but will be shown summer in the Hamptons," she told Hamptons.com. "With scenes from broker open houses, polo games, yacht life and more, there is sure to be an awww from viewers!"