Who Was Salvador Ramos? Teen Shooter Messaged a Woman About 'Lil Secret' Before Shooting; Posted Pictures of Guns on Instagram

Prior to carrying out the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, the 18-year-old shooter, identified as Salvador Ramos, had tagged, and sent messages to a woman on social media. The string of messages was shared by the woman on her social media pages.

Eighteen students along with a teacher were killed in the shooting which started around 11.30 am on Tuesday. The victims were 7-11 years old. Apart from the deceased, thirteen students and an adult were also injured in the incident. They are being treated at the Uvalde Memorial emergency room.

Ramos Instagram Deleted Post Shootout

The Heavy reported that after Ramos was identified as the shooter, an Instagram page with the username @salv8dor_ was deleted. However, the account included selfies of the shooter and photos of two rifles and a gun magazine kept on a person's lap. The outlet also confirmed that the account was followed by multiple students of Uvalde High School.

However, soon after the shootout a woman shared the screenshots of the messages sent to her by Ramos prior to shooting. The outlet reported that the woman's social media account was tagged by the shooter in his Instagram post related to guns.

The woman enquired from Ramos why she was tagged in his post when she neither stays in Texas nor knows him personally.

"Be grateful I tagged you," Ramos wrote in one message to which the woman responded, "No it's just scary..."

Shooter Wanted to Tell a 'Lil Secret' to a Woman on Instagram

In another message Ramos wrote, "I'm about to," without elaborating further. When the woman asked, "About to what?" he wrote, "I'll tell you before 11."

"I got lil secret. I wanna tell you," read another message from Ramos.

"I don't know him and I don't even live in Texas. He's a stranger. I know nothing about him. He decided to tag me in his gun post. So sorry for the victims and their families. I really don't know what to say," she wrote in a story posted after the shootout.

"The only reason I responded to him was because I was afraid of him. I wish I stayed awake to at least try to convince him to not commit his crime. I don't know," she went on to add.