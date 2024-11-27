Hannah Kobayashi : Conspiracy Theories Blamed for Father's Tragic Suicide as Online Sleuths Accuse Cults, Hackers, and Abductions

The disappearance of Hawaiian photographer Hannah Kobayashi, 30, has ignited wild conspiracy theories online, with devastating consequences. Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, 58, died by suicide on Sunday, jumping from a parking garage at Los Angeles International Airport while desperately searching for her. The Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed his death was caused by blunt force trauma.

Ryan's death came amid rampant online speculation about his missing daughter. Internet sleuths linked Hannah to a mystic cult, called Twin Flames, or suggested she was blackmailed by hackers. Some claimed a rift between father and daughter, while others alleged more sinister theories.

"This is bulls—t! All this online talk weighed heavily on Ryan," said Hannah's aunt, Larie Pidgeon. "He broke. He died of a broken heart." Pidgeon described Ryan as a kind, sensitive man. The search for Hannah had him scouring places like Skid Row, fearing the worst, she said. Exhaustion and despair consumed him.

Hannah disappeared on November 8 after missing a connecting flight to New York City, where she planned a "bucket list" trip to visit family. Days later, bizarre texts were sent from her phone. One read, "Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all my funds, & have had me on a mind f—k since Friday." Another message said, "I got tricked into giving away all my funds ... For someone I thought I loved."

On November 11, communication from Hannah stopped entirely. Her case has since gone viral, with discussions flooding Reddit and Instagram. Some accused cultists of brainwashing her. Others claimed African hackers blackmailed her. Speculations spiraled further, suggesting she fled her father or that mobsters, allegedly tied to Ryan, were involved.

Pidgeon dismissed these theories, asserting there was no family conflict. "We're a close, loving family. If something was wrong, she would've told us," she said. Pidgeon believes Hannah may have been kidnapped at the airport. The strange texts, she insists, were sent under duress or by someone else.

Despite the family's efforts to find Hannah, Ryan's tragic death only fueled conspiracy chatter. Reddit commenters speculated his involvement, with some questioning how a parent could give up before knowing the truth. Others accused the family of hiding details.

The Kobayashi family rejects these claims. "The world can be cruel, and a woman traveling alone can disappear in an instant," Pidgeon said.

Hannah's disappearance remains a mystery, and the internet frenzy shows no signs of slowing. As the family mourns Ryan, their search for answers continues.