Who Was Ryan Louis Mosqueda? Gunman in Tactical Gear Who Opened Fire after Storming Border Patrol Building Near Major Texas Airport Shot Dead

A gunman who stormed a Border Patrol building and ambushed federal agents near a Texas airport has been shot and killed. The shooter, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, entered the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol facility near McAllen International Airport early Monday morning.

Mosqueda, who was around 27 years old, was shot dead by federal agents, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez. He was carrying an assault rifle and dressed in tactical gear when he ambushed Border Patrol agents. "There were many, many dozens of rounds fired by the suspect towards the building and toward agents in that building," Rodriguez said after Mosqueda was shot dead by the cops.

Planned to Go on a Killing Spree

Officer Ismael García of the McAllen Police Department, a 10-year veteran, was wounded on the knee during the shooting, according to Saenz. It remains unclear whether the injury was caused by Mosqueda or accidental friendly fire.

The incident has led to delays for all flights at McAllen Airport.

Investigators said that Mosqueda was wearing a tactical gear and believe he had plans to carry out a bigger massacre but was intercepted just in time, which avoided a tragedy.

Disturbing photos showed Mosqueda lying dead outside the federal facility. A photo of the door of the building showed the damage from bullets striking the glass.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed in a statement, "Early this morning, an active shooting took place at Rio Grande Valley Sector Annex. The suspect is deceased. The incident is still under investigation; additional information will be shared as it becomes available."

Shooter Found With Michigan License

Rodriguez said that Mosqueda was found with a Michigan driver's license. Authorities also located his vehicle, which had a spray-painted message on it. Rodriguez mentioned that the writing appeared to be in Latin.

There is no known motive, Rodriguez said.

Officials found multiple weapons, including another assault rifle and various rounds of ammunition, inside the vehicle, which was registered with Michigan license plates.

Rodriguez said that Mosqueda had been reported missing from a home in Weslaco—about 16 miles west of McAllen—at 4 a.m., shortly before he showed up at the Border Patrol facility and began shooting.