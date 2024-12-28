Who Was Robert Brooks? 13 Corrections Officers Fired After Inmate's Death, Disturbing Bodycam Footage Released

Newly released bodycam footage reveals disturbing scenes of New York corrections officers fatally assaulting a handcuffed inmate. The victim, 43-year-old Robert Brooks, died the following morning on December 10 after the incident at Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul responded swiftly, ordering the termination of 13 officers and a prison nurse involved in the assault. The footage, made public by New York Attorney General Letitia James, has sparked widespread condemnation. An investigation into Brooks' death is underway, and the union representing state prison staff described the video as "incomprehensible."

The footage shows Brooks sitting handcuffed on a medical examination table as officers repeatedly strike him in the face and groin. At one point, an officer appears to place something in his mouth before hitting him again. Another officer is seen using a shoe to strike Brooks in the stomach. The video also shows an officer lifting Brooks by the neck and slamming him back onto the table.

Brooks succumbed to injuries the next day. A preliminary examination identified his cause of death as "asphyxia due to compression of the neck." The footage does not include audio, and it remains unclear why Brooks was taken to the medical facility initially.

Attorney General James released the footage on Friday, emphasizing the importance of transparency. "I have a duty to provide the Brooks family and all New Yorkers with accountability," she stated.

Brooks was serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault and had been transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility on the day of the incident. His family's lawyer, Elizabeth Mazur, condemned the assault, describing it as "horrific and extreme." She added, "He deserved to live, and no one in Marcy Correctional Facility should live in fear of staff violence."

Governor Hochul expressed her outrage, pledging to hold all involved accountable. "New York has zero tolerance for this behavior," she said.

The state prison workers' union also denounced the incident, saying it does not reflect the professionalism of its members. However, the New York Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argued that the case reflects systemic issues within the prison system. Executive Director Donna Lieberman called the incident a "result of a culture of violence and lack of accountability."

A 2023 report by the Correctional Association of New York highlighted racial discrimination and mistreatment in state prisons, including allegations of violence against inmates and unequal treatment based on race.

Robert Brooks' death has reignited calls for prison reform and accountability in New York's correctional facilities. The investigation continues, with many demanding justice for Brooks and systemic changes to prevent such tragedies.