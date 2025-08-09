Who Was Patrick Joseph White? CDC Shooter Identified as 30-Year-Old from Atlanta Whose Father Called Police Before Attack

The shooter who opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta on Friday, killing a police officer, has been identified as Patrick Joseph White. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has officially named the 30-year-old from Kennesaw, Georgia, as the gunman in the incident.

A statement added: "There is extensive evidence to collect due to the complex scene. Numerous interviews are being conducted. This investigation will take an extended period of time." Authorities said on Friday that the gunman was killed during the exchange of gunfire with police, though it remains unclear whether he was shot dead by officers or took his own life during confrontation with the cops.

Started Shooting Randomly

During the incident, 33-year-old Officer David Rose, a father of two, was killed when gunfire erupted at the CDC buildings near Emory University. White was carrying a long gun, and three additional firearms were recovered at the scene, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to the Associated Press.

Rose was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries as shots rang out from the CVS across from the CDC headquarters.

The father of two was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries, authorities confirmed.

According to CNN, the gunman's family told investigators that he believed the COVID-19 vaccine was responsible for his recent illness.

The gunfire ended inside the CVS, but rounds from the suspect's weapon struck at least four buildings belonging to the CDC campus.

A photo posted on social media showed two separate bullet holes in two different windows. One CDC staff member told CNN he saw a man walk up to the building's front steps, pull out a rifle, and begin shooting.

Investigators said White was carrying four weapons— two handguns, a rifle, and a shotgun — and appeared to be wearing a surgical-style mask.

Massacre Avoided

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said White fired multiple rounds at officers and the CDC facility, which also contains a daycare with 92 children—none of whom were injured. One patrol car at the scene appeared to have been struck by roughly a dozen bullets in its windshield and hood.

Following the shooting, the CDC's Atlanta campus was placed on lockdown.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announced the passing of Officer David Rose who was tragically killed in the line of duty," the police department said in a news release late Friday night.

"Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Even in the face of danger he was diligent in his duty to protect our community."

Rose was working with local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to contain the chaos when he was fatally shot, according to authorities.

He is survived by his pregnant wife and two young children. "This evening, there is a wife without a husband," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told reporters Friday night.

"There are three children, one unborn, without a father. There is a mother and a father, as well as siblings who also share in this traumatic loss. Let's join together to give this family the support it needs during this traumatic loss."