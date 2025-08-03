How Did Kelly Pierce Die? Beloved Southern Arizona Woman's Soccer Coach Dies Unexpectedly as Tributes Pour In

Kelly Pierce, a prominent women's soccer coach from Southern Arizona, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 43. The team shared the news on Saturday. Pierce died from an unexpected cardiac arrest, according to Tucson.com. Pierce was a former player and head coach of FC Tucson Women, an amateur soccer team located in Arizona.

Pierce's death came as a shock to her fraternity. During her time as a player for FC Tucson Women from 2013 to 2018, Pierce took on the role of team captain and played a key part in guiding the team to a first-place finish in the WPSL Big Sky North Division in 2013.

Unexpected Death

Later, as head coach from 2019 to 2023, she led the team to two WPSL Desert Conference championships. "Kelly was a talented and charismatic leader both as a player and a coach," Tuscon founder Jon Pearlman said in a statement.

"She was committed to elevating not just women's soccer but all women's sports as a champion for gender equality.

"Most importantly, Kelly was a devoted mother and fierce advocate for not just her children or young female soccer players, but all children."

Pierce, who lived in Arizona and was coaching at Salpointe Catholic High School, is survived by her partner, Joey, and their three sons. A former player for Salpointe during her younger years, she went on to lead the school to six state championship titles over an eight-year span.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Salpointe community shares the news of varsity women's soccer Coach Kelly Pierce's passing," the school said.

"Kelly was a member of the class of 1999 and led the Lancers to six state championships in the past eight years.

"Our prayers are with her sons Tyler, Brady and Camden, partner Joey Bernier, brother Jeff Pierce (member of our football coaching staff), her large extended family and the players that she loved so much."

Fraternity Shocked

Caylee Carter, the current head coach of the Tucson women's team, described Pierce as "a role model who paved the way for female equality in the community." Carter added: "I am heartbroken by her sudden passing. She leaves behind more than a legacy but a community of players, coaches, friends and family who will miss her deeply."

Carter, who once played with Pierce at FC Tucson, shared her thoughts with KGUN9 about their bond: "I first met Kelly as a teammate in 2016 and quickly came to admire her leadership both on and off the field; her strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication stood out not just as a player but as a person."

Pierce was a player for FC Tucson from 2013 to 2018 and later took on the role of head coach from 2019 to 2023.

Pierce was a member of FC Tucson's roster from 2013 to 2018 and went on to serve as the team's coach from 2019 to 2023.