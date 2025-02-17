Who Was Muhsin Hendricks? Viral Video Shows World's First Openly Gay Imam Fatally Shot in South Africa

Muhsin Hendricks, the world's first openly gay imam, was shot dead in a targeted attack on Saturday. The 58-year-old was attending a wedding in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

Hendricks was sitting in the back seat of a car when another vehicle blocked it. Two masked men approached and opened fire before fleeing the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation, but the motive remains unclear.

A Voice for LGBTQ+ Muslims

Hendricks was a well-known advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in Islam. He founded Al-Ghurbaah mosque in Wynberg, Cape Town, a safe space for gay and marginalized Muslims. For over two decades, he worked to help queer Muslims reconcile their faith with their identity.

Born in Cape Town in 1967, Hendricks was the grandson of an Islamic cleric. He studied at the University of Islamic Studies in Pakistan. His ancestors were brought to South Africa as prisoners by Dutch colonialists from Indonesia and India.

Before dedicating his life to activism, he worked as an Arabic teacher and a fashion designer. In 1991, he married a woman, and they had three children. The couple divorced in 1996, the same year Hendricks came out as gay at the age of 29. Since 2006, he had been in a relationship with a Hindu man.

Calls for Justice

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) condemned the killing. "The ILGA World family is in deep shock at the news of the murder of Muhsin Hendricks and calls on authorities to thoroughly investigate what we fear may be a hate crime," the group stated.

South African police have yet to determine the motive behind the killing. However, LGBTQ+ activists fear it may be linked to his advocacy. Hendricks' death has sent shockwaves through the local and international LGBTQ+ community, with many demanding swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.