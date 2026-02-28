Who Was Mohammad Pakpour? Top Iranian IRGC Commander Killed in Joint US-Israel Airstrikes on Tehran

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and "architect" of the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters was reportedly killed in joint missile strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Saturday. IRGC commander General Mohammad Pakpour was "eliminated" during strikes aimed at the capital, Tehran, according to Israeli assessments.

In response, Iran has warned of a "crushing" retaliation, as tensions — already at a boiling point after weeks of escalation between the United States, Israel, and Iran — threaten to spiral even further. Chilling video and photos circulating on social media from Tehran show dozens of buildings on fire or exploding near the offices close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran Attacked

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12, citing unnamed Israeli sources, reported that Khamenei's palace was completely destroyed. It remains unclear whether the 86-year-old leader was inside at the time. An Israeli official also confirmed that Masoud Pezeshkian was among those targeted in the strikes, along with several senior regime figures and top military commanders.

While the full impact of the attacks is still being assessed, the official claimed the operation achieved a "very high level of success." Israel has dubbed its mission "Lion's Roar," while the United States has named its parallel military action "Epic Fury."

Pakpour was named the new commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard in June 2025, stepping into the role after his predecessor, Hossein Salami, was killed in Israeli airstrikes. He was promoted to the rank of major general and tasked with strengthening the force's capabilities, combat readiness, and internal unity.

He returned to the spotlight again in January, when he was identified as the official who oversaw a brutal crackdown on widespread uprisings against the regime.

According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 6,872 people — most of them protesters — were killed during the violence, though rights groups warn the real number is likely much higher. Some estimates put the death toll at more than 30,000.

Pakpour Threats

Just over a month ago, Pakpour issued a blunt warning to Israel and the United States, urging them to "avoid any miscalculations" as tensions continued to escalate. Referring to the June 2025 conflict, he told Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to learn "from historical experiences and what they learned in the 12-day imposed war, so that they do not face a more painful and regrettable fate."

He added, during his statement in January: "The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and dear Iran have their finger on the trigger, more prepared than ever, ready to carry out the orders and measures of the supreme commander-in-chief — a leader dearer than their own lives."

Since the strikes early this morning, the Israeli military says it has identified dozens of ballistic missiles fired from Iran toward Israel, with air defense systems actively working to intercept what it described as a serious threat.

Explosions were also reported across the region, including in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi, heightening fears that the Middle East may be sliding toward a full-scale war.

In Bahrain, officials confirmed that the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet was hit in a missile attack. Video circulating on social media shows a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky near the site.

Meanwhile, Trump announced that the United States has begun what he called "major combat operations," citing claims that Iran continues to expand its nuclear program and is working on missiles capable of reaching U.S. territory.