Who Was Michael Horan? North Carolina Police Officer Shot Dead While Responding to Report of Gunman Inside Supermarket

A police officer in North Carolina was fatally shot inside a supermarket on Monday while responding to a call about an armed suspect, authorities reported. Greensboro Police Officer Michael Horan died from his injuries after being shot at a Food Lion store around 11 a.m., Assistant Chief MJ Harris announced during a press briefing.

Horan confronted the gunman inside the supermarket when he was shot by the suspect. The gunman was arrested following a high-speed chase after fleeing the scene, according to police officials. A shopper in the store told the local Fox affiliate that she was with her 6-year-old granddaughter when the sound of gunshots echoed through the supermarket.

Shot While on Duty

"We were on our way out and I was purchasing a lottery ticket and I was just sitting there and heard a 'pop-pop' and then 'pop-pop-pop.' I think I heard five shots," Ramona Miller told WGHP.

"At first I didn't know it was a shooting ... but an employee yelled out, 'Shooting! Shooting!'"

The details surrounding the shooting, including whether Officer Horan fired back, were still unclear as of Monday.

According to Harris, Horan had responded to a report of an armed man at the Food Lion when the shooting occurred.

Horan was with the Greensboro Police Department for seven years and had previously dedicated 18 years to the United States Coast Guard. At the time of his death, he was also serving as an Army reservist.

"He was an excellent officer," Harris said. "He had an outstanding reputation inside the department and in the community."

"Thanks to the help of multiple partners the offender is in custody and there is no threat to the public," the chief said.

Suspect's Identity Still Not Disclosed

The suspect's identity and the charges against him have not yet been revealed, as the investigation is still underway, police said.

The state's Bureau of Investigation will lead the inquiry into the shooting.

On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper expressed his condolences over the officer's tragic death.

"The officer was courageously doing his duty protecting Greensboro when he became a victim of a senseless act of violence," Cooper said.

"I extend to his family and friends my sympathy and a grateful heart for his brave dedicated service."