Who Is Rita Greyling? Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius Dating Glamorous Blonde Months after Being Released from Jail for Murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius has reportedly found a new romantic partner, a striking blonde, just months after being released on parole from a strict prison. Pistorius is reportedly dating a glamorous blonde Rita Greyling, 33, a business management consultant from Wakkerstroom in Mpumulanga - and a longtime family friend.

The disgraced Paralympian, now 38, spent nine years in prison for the brutal killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in South Africa. Known as the "Blade Runner" due to the prosthetic legs he used to compete in both the Olympics and Paralympics, Pistorius shot and killed Steenkamp in his bathroom. The high-profile murder of Steenkamp attracted global attention.

Oscar in Love Again

Once celebrated as a golden boy of athletics, Pistorius claimed he mistook his Reeva for a burglar when he woke up in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013. Unaware that Reeva was in the bathroom, he fired multiple shots through the door, killing her instantly with hollow-point bullets.

Reeva's family has always maintained that the shooting was intentional, despite Pistorius claiming it was a tragic mistake. The horrific incident shocked the world and led to Pistorius initially being convicted of culpable homicide, a charge later upgraded to murder.

After serving nine years behind bars, Pistorius was released on parole on January 5, 2024, into a media frenzy. He continues to claim that the death of 29-year-old Reeva, a law graduate and model, was unintentional.

Now, the respected South African outlet Netwerk24 reports that Pistorius, who is living with his uncle in a secure mansion in Pretoria, has found love again. He is reportedly in a relationship with Rita Greyling, a 33-year-old business management consultant from Wakkerstroom in Mpumalanga and a longtime family friend.

Love Is In the Air Again

Sources close to the pair have confirmed their romantic involvement but said that the couple is keeping details of their relationship private. Rita's family has faced its own share of tragedy.

In November 2022, her brother Ghini was linked to a devastating incident at Henbase Lodge, Morgenzon, where 29-year-old Willem Kruger drowned during a party. In December 2023, police reclassified Kruger's death from an accident to a murder investigation.

Friends suggest that the shared tragedies between the Pistorius and Greyling families brought them closer together, and their relationship symbolizes a new beginning for both.

While Rita has built a thriving career as a business management consultant, Pistorius is working to rebuild his life after being released into his wealthy uncle's care. A source close to Pistorius told the Daily Mail: "He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar.

"He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades and is slowly slowly.

"The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again," she said.

Pistorius is currently staying in a cottage located on the grounds of his multimillionaire uncle Arnold's secure estate. He spends his time volunteering at a nearby Dutch Reformed Church.

Although his sentence officially ends in 2029, Pistorius remains on parole and is subject to unannounced checks by the Department of Corrections. These checks can occur at any time and include verifying his presence as well as testing for alcohol and drug use.