Who Was Magnus White? Rising Star Cyclist Killed Aged 17 after Being Struck By Car Driven by Young Woman While on Training Ride

A promising 17-year-old cyclist from the United States tragically died on Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle during a training ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado. He had been set to compete in the upcoming world championships before the unfortunate incident took his life.

Magnus White was struck from behind by a 23-year-old woman driving a Toyota Matrix around 12:30 pm on Saturday. The impact caused White and his bike to be thrown off the road and into a fence. Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the fatal crash.

Fatal Blow

USA Cycling issued a statement on Sunday confirming the unfortunate death of White. "He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," the body said in a statement. "We ride for Magnus."

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time."

White was a highly promising and versatile athlete, who achieved success in multiple disciplines. In 2021, he won the Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships, which propelled him to be selected for the U.S. national team. He described this opportunity as a pivotal moment that opened doors for him to compete in Europe.

Subsequently, he participated in a full season of European Cyclocross racing as part of the USA Cycling National Team and concluded the season at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Arkansas.

His talent and dedication earned him a spot to represent the U.S. once again at this year's cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands. Moreover, during the summer, he earned a place on the Mountain Bike World Championships team, demonstrating his versatility and potential as a rising star in the world of cycling.

White had recently started exploring road cycling and mountain biking during this season. He had been dedicating himself to rigorous training before heading to Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships, scheduled for August 10.

Tragically, the accident took place during one of his final training rides, just weeks before he was set to commence his senior year in high school.

Leaving Community Devastated

White's journey in racing began at a young age of 10 when he started competing at the national level. He acknowledged his father's role in introducing him to the sport, recognizing the significant influence and support his father provided throughout his cycling career.

"When I was growing up, my dad really got me into cycling because he raced road, then I discovered my local team (Boulder Junior Cycling), which has some really great coaches who got me where I am today," White said in his profile on the USA Cycling website.

"In the summer of 2023, I am set to embark on a new and exciting chapter of my cycling career: a debut in the international mountain bike racing circuit, proudly wearing the Team USA jersey," he wrote.

Magnus White is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero. In the wake of this tragic loss, Christine Lipson, whose son was White's close friend and teammate, started a GoFundMe page to support the family during this difficult time.

The page aims to provide assistance and comfort to White's loved ones as they cope with their devastating loss. "Magnus was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike," Lipson wrote in the appeal.

"Magnus's family is strong, but support from their community will go a long way to give them time to grieve. Magnus's greatest joy in life was cycling after playing flag football when he was younger. He was also an accomplished skier.

"He began cycling when he was eight and quickly rose through the cycling ranks.

"Magnus's journey in cycling was driven by a tireless work ethic and a deep desire to achieve his personal best. He was proud to represent his community and country around the world."