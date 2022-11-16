Partygoer Crushed to Death After Passing Out in Garbage Dumpster Later Emptied into Recycling Truck

A 19-year-old man is dead after climbing into a garbage dumpster following a house party, Pennsylvania police say.

Kellen Bischoff's body was discovered among trash recyclables that had been dropped off by a truck at the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, on Saturday at 8:41 a.m., NJ.com reported.

Bischoff Crushed to Death When Dumpster was Compressed into Truck

Bischoff, a drummer in a local band called Hellfire, had been visiting a relative in Kutztown, in Berks County, according to the report.

The young musician had been reported missing to the Kutztown Police Department, the local DA's office said. He was last seen early Saturday after he left an off-campus party near Kutztown University.

Surveillance footage captured him climbing into the dumpster in the back of a Dollar Tree. A few hours later, he was still inside when a garbage truck arrived several hours later, picks up the dumpster, empties it into the back of the truck and compresses the load, crushing him to death.

Police identified Bischoff by his tattoos, the Daily Voice reported. An autopsy was performed on Monday and no unexplained injuries or signs of foul play were found on Bischoff's body. A toxicology report is pending results.

GoFundMe Page

Bischoff's friends and bandmates launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral expenses.

"Kellen was the drummer in our band Hellfire and was a dear friend of all of ours," they wrote. "He was very dedicated and passionate about music and our band. Due to his unfortunate and tragic passing we have set up this go fund me to help the bischoff family for any expenses such as the funeral."