Who Was Madison Brooks? Four Men Arrested for Raping LSU Student and Dumping Her on Road When She Was Hit and Killed by Car

Police have arrested four men in connection to the rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Louisiana State University student who was run over by a car following the rape. Madison Brooks, also known as Madi to her friends, was raped and left to die when she was struck by a car on January 15.

She later died in a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, hospital. On Monday night the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four men on suspicion of rape in connection with Brooks' death. According to East Baton Rouge Police Department, a 17-year-old juvenile and Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, are being accused of third-degree rape. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing.

Raped and Left to Die

Besides these two men, Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were also arrested and charged as accomplices with third-degree rape. Washington and Carver are graduates of Walker High School. According to KSLA, Carver played baseball for the school.

Additionally, according to the arrest records, Brooks was nearly four times the legal limit of intoxication when she died, with a blood alcohol level of.319%.

One of those accused of raping Brooks admitted to having consensual sex with Brooks after the group left Reggie's Bar in Tigerland in Baton Rouge after a night of heavy drinking, according to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, Washington.

Washington and the unnamed juvenile said that they raped Brooks in the rear seats, while the other two suspects were in the front seat.

According to the police report, Brooks was " very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words" when Carver and his three friends left the bar after drinking there.

She was subsequently dropped off by the four suspects at an unknown place, which resulted in her being struck by a car at roughly 3 am on January 15 on Burbank Drive close to Pelican Lakes Parkway.

According to Carver, Brooks and his 17-year-old unnamed friend were "hugging and walking together." Investigators said Carver told them that Brooks requested a lift home from them.

The warrant claims that after that, he told investigators how Brooks agreed to have sex with Washington and the 17-year-old after they both requested for it.

Carver has reportedly admitted to investigators that he thought Brooks was too inebriated to comprehend that she was giving her consent to intercourse and that he "hated it."

The men claim that Brooks then requested to be driven home, but said that she gave them a number of different addresses before exiting the vehicle.

Carver claims that they later left Brooks in an area close to Burbank Drive, where she was hit by a vehicle.

Sex, Rape and Murder

Brooks was killed shortly after she crossed the street into the middle of the road and was hit by a vehicle around 3 am. According to reports, Brooks was struck while standing in a dark area of the road close to Pelican Lakes Parkway.

She was struck by a car, but the driver has not yet been taken into custody or shown signs of intoxication.

Brooks, a sophomore in the Alpha Phi sorority at LSU and a native of Covington, Louisiana, had attended the Catholic, all-girls secondary school St. Scholastica Academy.

On Monday, the group shared a heartfelt homage to their sister on Instagram.

"Madi was a bubbly, loving, and selfless friend. She left an indelible mark on our chapter, we cherish our memories together and we will never forget her. Our forever friend was also a hero, Madi donated her heart and kidneys to save others.

"We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process."

Brooks was the oldest of the three children born to Mom Ashley, 43, and dad Scott, 51.

Her younger brothers, Brady and Aiden were several years younger than their elder sibling but social media photos show doting parents spending quality time with their children while Madi was away at college.