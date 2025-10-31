Who Was Leandro De Niro Rodriguez? Five Arrested for Supplying Fentanyl-Laced Pills that Led to OD Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson

Five people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly providing the fentanyl-laced opioid pills that led to the 2023 overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson. Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas, and Roy Nicolas have been charged with providing the pills that caused the death of Niro's grandson in July 2023.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of the legendary actor, was found dead in New York City on July 2, 2023. A white, powdery substance was found on a plate near his body. His body was found sitting in a chair inside a $950,000 one-bedroom apartment at the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street in Manhattan.

Nabbed at Last

The five suspects are accused of operating a New York-based drug ring that supplied thousands of fake prescription pills to teenagers and young adults, according to an indictment obtained by the Daily Mail. Three of the alleged dealers were reportedly known in the city by their street names — "Dizzy," "Tea," and "John John."

Sources told the New York Post that one of the teens who received the deadly drugs from the group was 19-year-old Leandro.

Leandro was the son of De Niro's adopted daughter, Drena, 51, and artist Carlos Rodriguez.

De Niro paid tribute at the time, writing: "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone."

According to the indictment obtained by the Daily Mail, Leandro bought drugs from a woman identified in court papers as "CC-1," who had received the pills from Bruce Epperson and Eddie Barreto.

The documents state that "CC-1" sold Leandro a mix of fentanyl-laced pills and Xanax in the week before his death. She was reportedly aware of how potent the pills were and even warned him to "be careful" when taking them.

During their exchange on June 30, she allegedly told Leandro, "I don't want to kill you."

"Do u rly need them..." she wrote, according to the indictment, adding: "Ion wanna kill you."

Leandro replied: "Huh? Elaborate."

"What's confusing abt that?" the dealer then asked, and Leandro replied: "Sorry I b mad paranoid," adding, "I misinterpreted this."

The dealer warned him, "I j(ust) don't like serving them cuz they not script (prescription)."

Almost a Murder

Despite the warning, Leandro went on to buy three fentanyl-laced pills and two Xanax the next day for $105, asking for them to be delivered by car service. The delivery was arranged near "CC-1's" Midtown Manhattan home, according to the indictment.

She placed the drugs in a U.S. Postal Service envelope and sent them to Leandro's friend's apartment downtown. The package was dropped off shortly after 9:15 p.m.

A few hours later, at around 1:50 a.m. on July 2, the female dealer texted Leandro asking, "u good?" — but he never responded. Later that morning, he was found dead inside his friend's apartment.

In a separate case, Sophia Haley Marks, known as the "Percocet Princess," was also charged with selling the drugs that killed De Niro's grandson.

Leandro had been living alone in the upscale sixth-floor apartment where he died, having rented it for less than a year. The building, which also houses the luxury Cipriani event venue, is known for its exclusivity.