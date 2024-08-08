Who Was Kayla Kieko Black? Glamorous Skydiver Who Died Alongside Her Instructor in Freak Weather Accident Was a Restaurant Server

A glamorous skydiver who died alongside her instructor in an unusual weather incident last week has been identified as a restaurant server. Kayla Kieko Black, 28, was pronounced dead at a Riverside County hospital on Saturday, just one day after she and her skydiving instructor encountered twin 'dust devils' around 40 feet above the ground.

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils are small tornadoes that form in areas with intense surface heating, such as Arizona, when the skies are clear and winds are light. Typically, dust devils are regarded as harmless. However, the two were not so lucky and got trapped in dust devils and couldn't escape death.

Unfortunate Death

As Black and her instructor, Devrey LaRiccia Chase, 28, encountered the twin dust devils while preparing to land on August 2, they began to experience turbulence, according to a statement from Skydive Perris manager Dan Brodskey-Chenfeld to Fox 11.

Chase, who was finishing her last dive of the day as an instructor at Skydive Perris, spotted the first dust devil at around 40 feet and managed to safely maneuver herself and her student away from it. However, they got caught in a second dust devil, causing them to spiral toward the ground, according to her husband Freddy Chase on an Instagram Story.

When they were about 25 feet from the ground, they encountered the second dust devil, leaving them with no time to react before crashing into the ground, Freddy told KTLA.

Chase was found unconscious but still breathing and was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Black was pronounced dead the following day.

Family members revealed that Black, a Buena Park, California resident, had worked as a server at Niko Niko Japanese Restaurant in La Habra for nearly nine years and had recently begun working at a Benihana in Anaheim.

"She had many regulars that loved her, and she was already touching lives at Benihana, as she had an infectious personality," Kayla's father, Bill Black, told KTLA.

He shared that her life ambitions centered around an RV she had purchased, intending to renovate it and work remotely while traveling to various locations of her choice.

"I know it's not glamorous, but that was her dream," her father said.

"She loved to venture out and try different activities, such as skydiving... this tragic accident was her second."

Family and Friends Devastated

An online fundraiser to cover her funeral costs described Black as "a vibrant and loving 28-year-old whose spirit touched everyone she met." "Her infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm for life brought joy to her family, friends and all who knew her.

"Kayla was deeply cherished by her family and friends, who will forever remember her kindness, warmth and unwavering support," the fundraiser said, adding that Kayla was also an organ donor but her family didn't know about it.

"In this time of immense sorrow, we find solace in knowing that Kayla's legacy will live on through her selfless decision to be an organ donor.

"Her generosity will provide hope and new beginnings for many individuals and families in need," it says.

Another fundraiser has been set up to bring Chase's body to Maine for burial, her home state.

She had relocated from Maine to California eight years ago. Her family has described her as "a vibrant and adventurous soul who lived life to the fullest, always seeking new experiences and greeting each day with enthusiasm and joy."