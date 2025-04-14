How Did Kyren Lacy Die? Former LSU Wide Receiver and NFL Draft Prospect Found Dead Aged 24 Weeks After Arrest for Fatal Car Crash

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 24, just days before he was scheduled to appear in court on charges related to a fatal car accident. Lacy had been seen as a promising talent and a top contender in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. However, heartbreaking news surfaced on Sunday, confirming his death.

The incident traces back to a car crash on December 17 that killed a 78-year-old man in Louisiana. Lacy was arrested days later on January 13 after a warrant was issued, with authorities accusing him of reckless driving — including speeding and illegally overtaking in a no-passing zone.

Reason Being Death Unclear

According to police, another driver swerved to avoid Lacy's Dodge Charger and ended up colliding head-on with a separate vehicle. Lacy was also accused of fleeing the scene. He faced several charges, including negligent homicide, hit-and-run involving serious injury or death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He was released on bond set at $151,000. Back in February, amid the legal turmoil, Lacy made a post on social media saying, "Trust the process!!"

Only 18 days back, on March 26, the wide receiver participated in LSU's pro day, where he demonstrated his skills in front of NFL scouts.

However, on Sunday morning, news broke that Lacy had been found dead in Houston on Saturday night. His friend, Rontrell Sandolph, shared an emotional message on social media that day, writing, "Why would u leave me, bro?"

"I'm so lost for words... I went to sleep 4 times and woke up to see if that was a dream,' he wrote. 'All the talks, all the tears, everything, you know GOD had us! Yk (you know) we protected everyday we wake up and go to sleep.

"I promise i tell u this everyday, i prayed for ur career, ur health, everything everytime i laid my head on that pillow at night!! Even if i fell asleep without saying my prayers i wake up in middle of night and still talk to GOD for you!!! 2 why would u leave me bro?"

Abrupt End to a Flourishing Career

Sandolph continued: "I'll never be good on this earth again!! We promised we had each other through it all & we did but 2 (Lacy's jersey number) why!!?? IF NOBODY WAS HERE FOR YOU , RONTRELL IS & yk this Bro!!!!!!

"The dreams we had started to kick in, you making it to NFL & me playing ball Overseas!!! Our dreams was coming to reality... We talked and cried and laughed it off everyday bro!!! I can't f***ing do this s*** without you... watch over me & don't let me quit for nothing!!! & i can't forget, YOU WAS A LEGEND."

Lacy had his most impressive season at LSU in 2024, recording 58 receptions for 866 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns over 12 games. Across three seasons with the Tigers, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver totaled 112 catches, 1,692 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

However, Lacy faced backlash for entering the NFL Draft just two days after the deadly crash.

State police reported that Hall, a Thibodaux, Louisiana native, was a passenger in a Kia Sorento involved in the collision. He later died at the hospital due to his injuries. The drivers of the Sorento and another vehicle were also injured in the accident.