Who Was Karen Johannsen? Wisconsin Horseback Riding Tour Operator Killed by Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Attack on Caribbean Island

An American woman who worked as a horseback tour operator was allegedly killed by her former boyfriend while she was on the job on a Caribbean island, according to media reports. Karen Johannsen, 66, was riding a horse along Runaway Beach in Dickenson Bay when she was suddenly struck on the back of the head with a blunt object on December 19, according to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

She was rushed by emergency crews to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where doctors worked to treat her injuries. Two days later, on December 21, she was airlifted to the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, for further care.

Shocking Death

The man accused of carrying out the attack has not been publicly identified, but Johannsen's sister, Lyn, told WMTV that he was Karen Johannsen's former boyfriend. Her family said the vicious assault left her with a fractured jaw, multiple broken bones, and a devastating head injury, according to The Independent.

Doctors placed Johannsen on life support and later told her loved ones that she would not regain neurological function.

She died on December 26, a week after the attack. Authorities launched a homicide investigation, and officials confirmed that an unnamed male suspect was taken into police custody.

According to Karen Johannsen's social media, she had been living in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, where she often promoted her horseback riding tours along the beach.

Lyn also shared that their parents owned Johannsen's Greenhouse, a well-known Madison business that operated for 50 years before closing in 2013.

Speaking to Antigua News, she added that Johannsen was a registered organ donor and had been scheduled for a procedure shortly after her death. Lyn expressed her gratitude to everyone who offered support and kindness during the family's difficult time.

"The Police Administration expresses condolences to the family and loved ones of Karen Johannsen on her tragic passing," wrote the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

Attack Was Unexpected

Several people online expressed shock and heartbreak over the Wisconsin woman's death. One person described Johannsen as "a stellar lady. Devastating to think she came to Antigua in her next chapter...to thrive...and was murdered."

An acquaintance shared a more personal tribute, writing that Karen Johannsen was a close friend with whom they shared countless adventures and ski trips, calling her death deeply painful on many levels.

Another commenter said they were shocked by the news, recalling how their family regularly visited the Johannsen greenhouse and how Karen was always kind and helpful, while offering condolences to her loved ones.

Madison, Wisconsin — Johannsen's hometown — is about 2,500 miles from Antigua and Barbuda, underscoring just how far from home she was when her life was cut short.