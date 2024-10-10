Who Was Justin Bingham? Tech Company CEO Dies after Tragic 200-Foot Fall While Climbing at Zion National Park in Utah

The CEO of a Utah-based software company tragically died over the weekend after falling 200 feet while climbing in Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah, officials said. Justin Bingham, 40, was rappelling with three others near the exit of the well-known Heaps Canyon trail on October 5 when he fell, according to the National Parks Service.

More than 50 rescuers from Zion National Park's Technical Search and Rescue Team, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, worked tirelessly to save the beloved father of four. Bingham was lifted out of the steep canyon by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter and immediately taken to a heliport near Watchman Campground.

Tragic Death

However, the father, who shared his family life with 60,000 followers online, was pronounced dead before he could be airlifted to a hospital.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.

Bingham was the CEO of Opiniion, a software company based in Lindon, near Provo, specializing in property management solutions. The company confirmed his death to Fox News Digital, noting that the tragic accident occurred while he was pursuing one of his greatest passions—outdoor exploration.

"Justin was a visionary who believed in the power of genuine connections, both with our clients and within our team. His commitment to building meaningful relationships made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Justin's spirit of adventure and dedication to living life fully will be deeply missed," the company said.

"If you spent any time around him, he was the eternal optimist. 'Everything is always going to work out.' He told me so many times.... But he was right, and it usually did," added Opiniion President and COO Devin Shurtleff.

"Justin wasn't just a leader here at Opiniion—he was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day," Shurtleff continued.

Completely Unexpected

Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the precise cause of Bingham's death.

The three other canyoneers with him were rescued the following morning—two were airlifted by helicopter, while the third was helped in rappelling down the canyon.

Justin and his wife Lindsay shared their lives as a family of six, along with the journey of their son Landon, who has cerebral palsy, on their YouTube channel, Life in Holland.

The channel's name is inspired by a story from author Emily Perl Kingsley titled Welcome to Holland, which reflects on raising a child with a disability. Their YouTube channel has 143,000 subscribers and over 54 million views across more than 1,000 videos.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bingham graduated from Brigham Young University in 2009 with a degree in Business and Italian. He attended the university on a track and field scholarship, competing in the 110M high hurdles and the 400M hurdles.

As of January, Bingham's net worth was estimated at $6 million, according to Worth Trackers. The family recently moved into a $2.6 million home in Alpine, according to records.

Justin and his wife Lindsay had just celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a trip to Europe in September, shortly before his death.