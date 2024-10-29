Who Was Johanna Perez? Star Bodybuilding Influencer Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly days after Celebrating her 35th Birthday

A Panamanian bodybuilding influencer with nearly 46,000 followers on Instagram has died under mysterious circumstances, just days after celebrating her 35th birthday. Johanna Perez, known as Johafit to her fans, died suddenly and unexpectedly last week. Her tragic death was confirmed by her family in a social media post.

"On the 23rd of October, our beloved Johanna Perez found eternal peace. Her kindness and joy live on in our hearts," the family said. Her devastated family invited friends and followers to join them at a service on Monday to "honor her beautiful soul," and requested all the attendees to wear colorful clothing in celebration of the star influencer's "vibrant spirit."

Unexpected Death

Johanna's family did not reveal the cause of her sudden and unexpected death. The health influencer and professional bodybuilder was one of the first women in Panama to compete in bodybuilding tournaments and had won multiple awards throughout her career.

She also entered the world of digital content creation, launching a popular Instagram page where she shared fitness and nutrition advice.

Just days before her death, Johanna posted a photo celebrating her birthday, flexing her muscles on a beach beside two balloons displaying the number "35."

"Thank you God for giving me another wonderful and magical year of life, may it be filled with love, health, desire, money, happiness, strength and peace," she wrote.

"Thank you for allowing me to live each day doing what I love, surrounded by wonderful people, adding incredible experiences, and fulfilling all my goals little by little," she added.

Completely Shattered Family

Perez's death has left her followers shocked, with many paying their tribute to the bodybuilder. "Without knowing you, I am mourning the loss of you, knowing that I will not find your good content anymore," one person wrote.

Another follower said: "You could see how beautiful she was inside. May she rest in peace."

It remains unclear whether authorities are investigating the cause of her death.

Her death comes a month after a young bodybuilder in Brazil, 19-year-old Matheus Pavlak, was found dead at his home, reportedly from a heart attack.

Pavlak had dramatically transformed his physique over five years after starting the intense sport to combat obesity and had shared images and videos of his impressive journey on social media.