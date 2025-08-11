How Did Bobby Whitlock Die? Derek & the Dominos Co-Founder Who Forged Strong Connections with Eric Clapton and George Harrison Dies Aged 77

Bobby Whitlock, the co-founder of Derek & the Dominos, has died at the age of 77. His manager, Carole Kaye, told TMZ that he died at his Texas home at 1:20 a.m. after a short illness, describing herself as "heartbroken" over the loss.

The rock legend, whose influence is deeply embedded in three of the genre's most iconic albums — "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs", "All Things Must Pass", and "Exile on Main Street" — passed away with his loved ones by his side, his manager confirmed. Whitlock, a star in his own right, who was born and grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, started his musical career at a young age.

A Star Is Gone

In his teenage years, he worked with music greats such as Sam & Dave and Booker T. & the M.G.'s, and made history as the first white musician to be signed by the legendary Stax Records.

His major breakthrough came in 1969 when he contributed to Accept No Substitute with Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett, later becoming part of their acclaimed touring ensemble, Delaney & Bonnie and Friends.

During that time, Whitlock developed strong bonds with Eric Clapton and George Harrison, both of whom briefly toured with the Friends.

These connections led to Whitlock and Clapton contributing to Harrison's landmark 1970 album "All Things Must Pass" and ultimately to the creation of Derek and the Dominos.

Alongside Carl Radle and Jim Gordon, the band recorded "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs", an album that would go on to become a pillar of rock music. Whitlock co-wrote half of the record's songs, including the timeless tracks Tell the Truth and Bell Bottom Blues.

Successful Solo Career

After Derek and the Dominos split in 1971, Whitlock launched a solo career, releasing two albums and contributing—often uncredited—to other legendary works, such as The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street. He also worked with artists like Dr. John and Manassas.

In 2024, he was honored in his hometown with induction into Memphis' Beale Street Walk of Fame.

In his later years, Whitlock kept performing and recording, frequently collaborating with his wife and musical partner, CoCo Carmel Whitlock.

He leaves behind Carmel Whitlock, his sister Debbie Wade, and his children Ashley Brown, Beau Whitlock, and Tim Whitlock Kelly.