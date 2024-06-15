Who was Giancarlos Giameli García del Cid? Teenage Football Star Fatally Shot During Panama Softball Game

In a tragic turn of events, 18-year-old footballer Giancarlos Giameli García del Cid was fatally shot during a brawl at a neighborhood softball game in María Chiquita, Panama. The incident occurred halfway through the game on Sunday, June 9.

Giancarlos, a spectator at the match, was shot twice in the head when a fight broke out among attendees. According to witnesses, the altercation escalated quickly when one individual pulled out a gun and began firing. In addition to Giancarlos, five other men, aged between 22 and 39, sustained injuries from the gunfire. They were transported to a hospital in Sabanitas for medical treatment.

However, Giancarlos' family reported that there were not enough ambulances available to transport the young footballer to the hospital. Despite the efforts of those on the scene, Giancarlos succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrived shortly after the incident, finding several individuals injured and others in shock. The authorities secured the area and arrested two suspects. Prosecutors have charged the individuals with homicide with aggravating factors and attempted homicide. One of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, has been remanded into custody.

Giancarlos was a promising centre-back for the top-flight team Árabe Unido in Colón. He had recently made his debut with the first team and was also a member of Panama's U-17 national team, which competed in the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

The Panamanian Football Federation, the Panamanian Football League, and his club Árabe Unido have all expressed their condolences on social media. Árabe Unido paid tribute to Giancarlos, highlighting his skills on the field and his admirable character. "At 18 years old, he stood out not only for his skills on the field but also for his values and respect towards his teammates and coaches. We bid farewell to his physical presence, but his spirit and bravery will always remain with us," the club wrote.

The death of Giancarlos Giameli García del Cid has left a void in the Panamanian football community and beyond, as they mourn the loss of a talented and respected young athlete.