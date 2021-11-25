Who was Dr Thomas Jendges? Did German Doctor Die by Suicide as He Could No Longer be Part of 'Genocide'?

A claim suggesting that a German doctor committed suicide after he could "no longer be part of the genocide," is found to be fake. Dr Thomas Jendges, the managing director of Chemnitz Clinic in Germany, died in early November, this year.

The Covid 19 vaccine has remained embroiled in baseless conspiracy theories ever since they were rolled out in January this year. Earlier, a hoax claiming that vaccine will alter the human DNA of those taking the jab had also gone viral.

Reasons Behind Dr Jendges Suicide Unclear

Viral posts on multiple social media outlets carried a video claiming that the man in it is Dr Jendges. "In Germany Dr. Thomas Jendges of the Chemnitz Clinic committed suicide saying he no longer wants to be part of the GENOCIDE happening vis the vaccine. He left a suicide note b4 throwing himself off hospital building. Mayor is saying "he fell" and there was no "farewell letter," read a post.

While the man in the video spoke German, it carried subtitles in English. "About what is happening at the in Germany. I can honestly summarize it as a doctor as a vaccinator as someone who has treated people with ear, nose and throat infections his whole life, I can only repeat that what is happening here has absolutely nothing to do with virus. It is worldwide, introduction of a world wide dictatorship. Unfortunately, it has to be said," the subtitle in the video reads.

"Dr Thomas Jendges, Head of the Chemnitz Clinic in Germany, sadly threw himself off a building as he no longer wanted to be anything to do with this scam," read another tweet.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim made in the viral posts and video, Reuters claimed that the man in the video is a German doctor, Guido C. Hofmann, who had posted the video on his Telegram page in September, last year.

To clarify the rumors surrounding the same, he posted it again on his social media page stating that his video was being used to spread misinformation related to Jendges, according to Reuters.

Quashing the rumors surrounding the death of Dr Jendges, the outlet claimed that there was no mention of any suicide note. In a statement issued on Nov.2, Chemnitz Mayor Sven Schulze said, "Yesterday evening we had a long talk about the difficult Corona situation. I am deeply affected, and my thoughts and deepest compassion are with his family and friends these minutes."

Speaking to the outlet, officials and local police also confirmed that they were not aware of any note left behind by the doctor.