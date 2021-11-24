Joe Biden Reads 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter During Speech? Trolls Compare Him to Ron Burgundy

U.S. President Joe Biden suffered another gaffe as he said "end of quote" while reading a statement from a teleprompter on Tuesday. Netizens were quick to draw similarities between Biden and Anchorman's Ron Burgundy.

The recent gaffe comes months after Biden's microphone was cut off soon after he told the reporters that he was "happy to take questions" during a press conference held in March. The mic was shut down soon after reporters asked Biden questions about the Americans left in Afghanistan.

Biden Was Quoting Walmart's CEO in the Speech

In the recent incident while giving a talk on the rising fuel prices, Biden said, "And, by the way, you may have heard the CEO of Walmart yesterday on the steps we've taken. He said, and I quote, 'The combination of private enterprise and government working together has been really successful.' He went on to say, 'All the way through the supply chain, there's... a lot of innovation.' Because of the actions we've taken, things have begun to change. End of quote."

The video started a debate whether Biden was literally reading off the teleprompter he was simply ending a quote he had started. It isn't the first time that speculations about Biden reading off the cues given on teleprompter has surfaced.

Earlier in August, a doctored image claiming that Biden's teleprompter reminded him to "leave now" after his recent speech on Afghanistan crisis had gone viral on social media. The image was captioned, "Biden was literally told on the teleprompter to leave immediately after his speech... 'LEAVE NOW' #DementiaJoe." The fake image led many to question the ability of the president.

Biden Gets Trolled on Social Media

The viral video led to many social media users trolling the U.S. President. "Do you think Biden's teleprompter gaffe of reading "end of quote" out loud is indicative of cognitive decline or that he's just not a good speaker? Honest question," wrote a user.

"Here's Biden's cognitive test: while reading the teleprompter today he actually read the words "end of quote" out loud," read another tweet.

"NEW - @JoeBiden reads from the teleprompter including an "end of quote" notice. Not even Ron Burgundy was that stupid," commented a user.

"I am not going to call him President Brandon. After watching this clip President Parrot is far more appropriate!" tweeted a user.